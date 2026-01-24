Chidoka Advocates Single-Term Presidency to Strengthen Governance Focus

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Former Aviation Minister and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has called on Nigeria to adopt a single-term presidential system, arguing that the country’s current two-term arrangement fuels continuous electioneering and weakens effective governance.

Chidoka made the proposal during the Nigeria Leadership Series virtual town hall organised by the Africa Leadership Group. The event, themed ‘Nigeria, 2026 and Beyond’, was hosted by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, President of the Group, and brought together policy experts, civic leaders, and citizens to examine Nigeria’s governance trajectory.

According to Chidoka, prolonged political cycles leave little room for sustained reforms, as leaders are often preoccupied with re-election strategies rather than long-term development planning.

He pointed to countries such as Mexico, where a constitutionally defined single-term presidency has helped limit political distractions and encourage leaders to focus on delivery within a fixed timeframe.

He noted that Nigeria has already shifted national attention toward the 2027 general elections, despite 2026 still being a crucial year for governance.

He said, “Life does not stop because elections are approaching,” stressing that education, healthcare, and security challenges persist regardless of the political calendar.

In his presentation, Chidoka identified deep-seated structural problems constraining Nigeria’s progress. These include weak institutional systems that rely heavily on individual integrity, the dominance of emotional politics over data-driven decision-making, and a growing crisis of trust between the government and citizens, especially among young people.

He warned that relying solely on moral leadership without building strong systems often leads to disappointment and policy inconsistency. Instead, he argued for institutions that can deliver results irrespective of who is in power.

Looking ahead in 2026, Chidoka urged the government to approach security challenges with clear systems and strategies rather than rhetoric, deepen economic reforms beyond surface-level policies, and strengthen human capital development through measurable accountability. He also criticised recurring gaps between approved budgets and actual implementation, calling for closer alignment between public spending and national priorities.

Describing himself as optimistic about Africa’s future, Chidoka said Nigeria possesses immense creative and human potential that can be unlocked through purposeful governance. He said harnessing this energy could help the country evolve into a society where opportunity is widely shared and oppression reduced.

Participants at the town hall praised Chidoka’s analysis and urged citizens to remain actively engaged in national conversations.

Chidoka concluded by encouraging Nigerians not to withdraw from civic life, emphasising that evidence-based engagement and accountability are vital to restoring public trust and national direction.