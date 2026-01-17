Anthony Sani Slams Peter Obi, IPOB Supporters over anti-Nigeria Rhetoric

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A prominent elder statesman and former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, has delivered a scathing rebuke to Peter Obi and a segment of his supporters, particularly those aligned with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ideology, over their persistent negative rhetoric about Nigeria.

In a strongly-worded statement shared on his Facebook page yesterday, Sani emphasised that Nigeria cannot be led by individuals who have spent years “demarketing” the country and expressing hopelessness about its prospects.

Sani said, “This post is directed at Mr. Peter Obi and a segment of his supporters, particularly those aligned with IPOB ideology.”

He stressed that those who wish to lead Nigeria must demonstrate faith in the country, unite its diverse population, and project a positive image both domestically and internationally.

Sani specifically criticised a “loud segment of IPOB supporters” who have made a habit of insulting Nigerians with differing views, abusing ethnic groups online, treating disagreement as betrayal, and celebrating instability and foreign intervention.

He described their approach as “not persuasion” but “entitlement,” questioning how they could expect Nigerians to trust them with leadership after such displays.

“The lesson from Nigeria’s democratic history is clear,” Sani noted. “Leaders who gained acceptance were those who criticised constructively at home while projecting belief in the country’s potential. You cannot spend years talking down on Nigeria and suddenly expect to be handed power. Leadership is about selling hope, unity, and solutions, not sowing division and despair.”

Sani urged Nigerians to reject movements that rely on rage and online hostility, emphasising that elections are won through coalition-building, respect for diversity, and strategic thinking – not bitterness or insults. “Nations are not built through insults,” he said.

The elder statesman concluded with a call for Nigerians to choose leaders who demonstrate commitment to the country’s unity and progress, rather than those who peddle division and hopelessness.

“May Nigeria win,” he ended, echoing a message of optimism and patriotism.