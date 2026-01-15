Azonobi Unveils ‘Third Human Civilisation Age’, Says World Entering New Era of Positive Population

Uzoma Mba

World-leading scientist and development economist, Dr. Peter Azonobi, on Thursday declared that humanity has entered what he described as the “Third Human Civilization Age,” following the discovery of a new global order anchored on what he termed the Positive Population World (PPW).

Addressing a press conference in Lagos to mark his 2026 New Year message, Azonobi said the breakthrough, which is the product of 40 years of research and development, has produced two landmark scientific frameworks – the Positive Population Growth Theory (PPGT) and the Positive Population Growth Model (PPGM) – capable of transforming nations from what he called a “Dominant Negative Population World” to a “Dominant Positive Population World.”

According to him, the discovery marks a historic turning point in human history, comparable to the agricultural and digital revolutions.

“Today, 15 January 2026, humanity enters a new history through the discovery of the Third Human Civilization Age and an entirely new world – the Positive Population World. This civilisation did not previously exist in theory, policy, philosophy or imagination,” he said.

Azonobi explained that for decades, the world had operated under the assumption that corruption, poverty, dishonesty, conflict and weak institutions were permanent features of large populations, particularly in developing countries like Nigeria, and could only be managed, not transformed.

He said his first major discovery in 2004, which he named Negativity Disease Syndrome (NDS), identified lie-speaking, deception, erosion of trust, moral decay and weak character as a “sociological disease” responsible for persistent national failure, institutional collapse and underdevelopment.

The second discovery, completed between 2025 and 2026, he noted, established that population itself could be scientifically redesigned and governed to become a driver of prosperity, ethical governance and social stability.

“This overturns decades of misdiagnosis by global institutions which framed Nigeria’s crisis as purely economic or political. The real problem is a dominant negative population order. Once population quality changes, productivity multiplies, corruption declines naturally and trust expands,” he said.

He described the new civilisation as one focused on the mastery of human values, behaviour and trust, rather than only land, machines or technology, adding that when positive values such as honesty, integrity, ethical leadership and truth-speaking become dominant, nations would experience accelerated development without coercion.

On Nigeria, Azonobi said the transition of the country’s over 230 million people from a negative to a positive population order was not optional but a “national survival imperative,” and called on the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to align national policies with the new framework.

“This is the single greatest historic role the Tinubu administration can play. It will redefine Nigeria’s development trajectory and position the nation as a global reference point for population-quality-driven growth,” he stated.

He also announced the designation of January 15 every year as “Dr Peter Azonobi Annual New Civilization Age and New World Briefing Day,” as well as the launch of an Annual National Lecture Series, with the inaugural edition scheduled for May 14, 2026, themed: “Moving Nigeria from Dominant Negative Population World to Dominant Positive Population World.”

Calling on the media, Azonobi said the press must play a central role in reorienting national consciousness, promoting value-based journalism and driving public education on the new civilisation framework.

He also appealed to the banking and financial services sector, global institutions and the international community to partner in what he described as a historic effort to transform population into the primary asset of development.

“The era of treating population as a burden is over. The new era is one where population becomes the main driver of wealth, innovation, trust and global prosperity,” he said.