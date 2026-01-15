AVM Ilo Charts New Course for Training and Improved Welfare in NAFRC 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The newly appointed Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, who assumed office on December 15, 2026 as the 42nd commandant of the NAFRC, has affirmed his commitment to improving the quality of training, addressing infrastructural gaps, and strengthening operational efficiency across the centre.

The commandant made this known during his familiarisation tour of NAFRC recently. The tour was undertaken to assess facilities, interact with personnel, and identify areas requiring immediate and long-term intervention in line with the centre’s resettlement and vocational training mandate.

AVM Ilo stated that his leadership would prioritise the creation of a conducive learning environment for participants, improvement of workshop capacity, and the delivery of practical and relevant training that adequately prepares retiring personnel for reintegration into civil life after six months of intensive vocational and entrepreneurial training.

He further disclosed plans to conduct a comparative analysis of similar resettlement and rehabilitation centres outside the country.

According to him, the initiative would provide first hand exposure to international best practices, to enable the centre benchmark its operations, and support the adoption of innovative ideas to further improve the standard of training in NAFRC.

The familiarisation tour commenced at the Directorate of Training, where the commandant was briefed by the Director of Training, Major General IO Olatunji, on the structure, responsibilities, and strategic positioning of the Directorate close to the workshops for effective monitoring and coordination of training activities.

Major General Olatunji in his brief noted that the training curriculum, was due for review as the last comprehensive review was carried out in 2022 and is now due for another update to reflect current realities and evolving vocational demands.

The commandant thereafter inspected several workshops across the centre, as including automobile, auto-mechanic, weaving and textile, carpentry, woodwork, leather works, ceramics, foundry, fabrication, welding, plumbing, waste management, photography, and events management. others are, the agricultural wing, training battalion, medical centre, ICT centre, and the management wing.

AVM Ilo also emphasised the need to improve the learning environment, by providing visual and instructional aids for training, to effectively deliver quality training for retiring personnel of the armed forces.

He added that the centre will be fitted with modern training equipment across relevant workshops to expose participants to mechanised operations and current industry practices

The commandant concluded the two-day tour by reaffirming his commitment to improving infrastructure, strengthening the quality of training, and enhancing staff welfare across the centre.

He assured personnel that observations made during the familiarisation tour would be translated into actionable plans aimed at repositioning NAFRC as a leading resettlement and vocational training institution.