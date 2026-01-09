Nwoko Dismisses Negative Drug Test Claims About His Estranged Wife, Regina Daniels

• Insisting temporary abstinence not sobriety

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senator Ned Nwoko representing Delta North Senatorial District has cautioned the public against what he described as a misleading attempt to equate a recent negative drug test result about his estranged wife, Regina Daniels with genuine recovery.

In a statement issued by the senator’s communication team and posted on his verified official X-handle on Thursday, Nwoko argued that a later negative drug test result does not invalidate earlier findings that allegedly confirmed the use of drugs and alcohol.

According to the statement, those earlier findings were established through assessments carried out by two independent and reputable centres in Nigeria and South Africa.

Nwoko stressed the earlier reports were professionally conducted, formally documented, and remain admissible evidence, which would be presented and defended in court.

He added the centres involved would be subpoenaed to testify to their findings, insisting that any subsequent test must be subjected to the same level of judicial scrutiny.

Part of the statement read, “Presenting a later negative result as proof that no prior use occurred is misleading and disingenuous.

“At best, it reflects abstinence over a period of time. It does not invalidate earlier medical reports, nor does it negate what necessitated intervention in the first place.”

The senator also criticised what he described as attempts to downplay the seriousness of MDMA, commonly known as Molly.

He noted that regardless of how casually it is referenced or rebranded, it remains a drug with well-documented risks and consequences.

“Renaming it does not alter its chemical composition, its risks, or its impact on judgment and stability,” the statement added.

Beyond the dispute over test results, Nwoko emphasised that recovery and accountability could not be reduced to public performances or social media engagements.

He maintained that healing requires sustained effort, honesty and long-term professional support, rather than episodic or selective compliance.

According to the statement, long before the matter became public, the senator explored multiple avenues to provide support, including private rehabilitation and structured therapy aimed at long-term recovery.

He said these efforts were pursued discreetly and without media attention, in order to preserve family stability and protect the wellbeing of the children involved.

Nwoko further referenced a court judgment that granted him custody and dismissed what he described as unsubstantiated human rights abuse claims previously brought forward.

The court, he noted, ordered supervised therapy with evidence of compliance, an approach he said was designed to encourage quiet, consistent healing rather than public drama.

The statement further added, “It is therefore inaccurate to suggest consistent sobriety or to dismiss prior findings.

“A single test, taken at a time of one’s choosing, does not outweigh documented assessments conducted independently and professionally.”

The senator also called for credibility and transparency in any ongoing claims, stressing that any test conducted anywhere in the world would be subject to court scrutiny.

He noted that, for clarity, the court could appoint a neutral and credible laboratory to independently verify competing claims.

The statement noted that “If accountability is to be invoked, then it must acknowledge the reality of a problem and demonstrate a willingness to address it.”

“True growth, stability and accountability come from embracing the process quietly, consistently and with integrity,” it added.

He urged all parties to rely on relevant, credible and admissible evidence, rather than public narratives, insisting the matter should be guided by facts, professional assessments and due judicial process.