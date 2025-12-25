Mahrez Double for Algeria Sinks Sudan

Riyad Mahrez scored two goals as he helped Algeria to a dominant 3-0 victory over 10-man Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group E opener in Rabat.

The North Africans lifted the title in 2019 but have failed to progress past the group stage at the past two editions of the finals.

Former Manchester City winger Mahrez gave his side an ideal start with a trademark left-footed curling strike from 12 yards after being teed up by Hicham Boudaoui’s smart backheel.

Yaser Awad Boshara twice called Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane into action but Sudan’s task got harder when Salah Adel was sent off for a second bookable offence six minutes before the break.

Mahrez, 34, doubled the lead just after the hour mark with a composed finish inside the box from Mohamed Amoura’s clever through-ball.

Wolfsburg striker Amoura almost added a third when he rifled a volley against the right-hand upright.

Ibrahim Maza collected Baghdad Bounedjah’s knockdown just outside the six-yard box to make it 3-0 with five minutes left – Algeria’s 100th goal in Afcon.

Sudan keeper Monged Elnel then made two fine saves during added time to deny substitute Adil Boulbina.

Algeria went top of Group E on goal difference ahead of Burkina Faso, who beat Equatorial Guinea 2-1earlier on Wednesday,and will remain in the Moroccan capital to face the Stallions on Sunday (17:30 GMT).

Sudan travel to Casablanca to take on the Equatoguineans on the same day (15:00 GMT).

RESULTS

B’Faso 2-1 E’Guinea

Algeria 3-0 Sudan

I’Coast 1-0 Mozambique

Cameroon 1-0 Gabon