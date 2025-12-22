Firm Partners Republic of Benin to Launch ePass, Digital Passport Renewal Platform

Chinedu Eze

Seamfix, a provider of digital identity and biometric solutions supporting institutions across Africa and globally, has announced the global launch of ePass, a self-service digital passport renewal application developed for citizens of the Republic of Benin.

The application is powered by GovSmart, Seamfix’s government digital identity and service delivery platform, and was delivered in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Benin.

The company explained that the ePass application enables Beninese citizens living abroad to apply for and renew their international passports fully online, without visiting embassies or consular offices. Launched globally in October, the service is now accessible in over 80 countries.

Built on the GovSmart platform, ePass digitizes the entire passport renewal process. Through a secure mobile application, eligible citizens can complete their passport renewal from their homes, submit biometric data, upload required documents, make payments, track application status in real time, and receive their renewed passports via courier delivery or embassy pickup.

The solution was delivered through close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Direction de l’émigration et l’immigration (DEI BENIN) and is now fully operational, with growing adoption across diaspora communities.

“At Seamfix, our goal is simple: enabling people to securely prove who they are so they can access the opportunities they deserve. With ePass, distance is no longer a barrier to trusted identification or access to essential government services. Our UK-based operations, with direct access to global banking and payment infrastructure, allow us to support governments and citizens seamlessly across Africa and globally. By eliminating the need for long-distance travel, time away from work or school, and extended embassy visits for biometric capture, ePass expands equal access to public services and reinforces every individual’s right to their identity,” said Chimezie Emewulu, Group CEO of Seamfix.

The company also stressed that Seamfix is branded as ePass for Beninese citizens and that the application addresses long-standing challenges faced by diaspora populations, including long travel distances, embassy congestion, and extended processing times. The platform introduces a fully digital experience that allows users to renew passports remotely, capture biometric data using perspnal mobile devices with built-in liveness checks, submit documents securely, make payments online and track applications from submission through production and once approved, passports are produced.