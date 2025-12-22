Alleged Defamation: Dangote Threatens Kaduna Businessman, Kailani Mohammed with N100bn Suit

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The President of Dangote Group, Dr. Aliko Dangote, has threatened to commence a N100 billion legal action against Kaduna-based businessman Kailani Mohammed if he (Mohammed) fails to retract a libelous publication made against Dangote and his business, within the next seven days.

Africa’s richest man in a letter demanded immediate public explanation, retraction and unreserved apology from the Kaduna businessman, for alleging Dangote engaged in unclean business, especially in the 1980s in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The letter dated December 20, was served on Mohammed through the law firm of Dr. Ogwu James Onoja, SAN, and amongst others claimed Mohammed defamed Dangote, lowered his reputation and tarnished his business engagements, when he (Mohammed) alleged that Dangote engaged in unclean business in Port Harcourt and also queried his source of wealth as the richest man in Africa.

Mohammed was said to have made the offending statement during an interview aired on Wednesday December 17th, 2025 on TrustTV News in reaction to his petition against Dr. Farouk Ahmed, submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The letter is titled, “Demand for Public Explanation, Retraction and Unreserved Public Apology on your Libelous Publication against Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON”, and signed by Onoja.

“We are solicitors to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and we write pursuant to his express instructions regarding grievously libelous statements broadcast by TrustTV News and uttered by you during an interview aired on Wednesday, 17th December, 2025 in reaction to the petition submitted by our client to Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).”

“Our client is a widely reputable international businessman. He is the richest black man on earth and he has the largest business conglomerate in Africa.

“Our client, through dint of hard work, integrity, diligent and perseverance over the years earned for himself the reputation and honour he is reckoned with all over the world.

“Our client’s attention has been drawn to statements made by you during the televised broadcast on TrustTV on the aforementioned date in reaction to our client’s petition submitted to ICPC to investigate and possibly prosecute Engr. Farouk Ahmad if found wanting, wherein you made false, reckless, malicious, scandalous and libelous publications concerning our client as a man that has monopolistic tendencies, corruptly enriched himself in business and engaged in economic sabotage.

“Your statement also portrayed our client as a very cruel businessman whose stock in trade is vendetta and campaign of calumny to bring down others and exert monopolistic powers.

“Among others you started as follows: “Can Dangote tell us the source of his money in the 80s when he was in Port Harcourt. Who is clean? Every time when you want to monopolize, you bring allegations against people.

“Let him come and prove it. In the 80s we are aware of what happened in Port Harcourt and how he got his money. Nobody came out and said all these things.

“These statements are false, scandalous and gravely deliberately impute unlawful or morally questionable conduct to our client and are calculated to expose him to public hatred, ridicule, suspicion and oidium.

“By your reckless and unguarded defamatory statement and assertions, our client’s reputation has been greatly lowered in the sight of reasonable members of the international community, including his business partners, associates and various government of nations of the world where our client carries on business.

“Take Note that our client categorically states that at no time in his life has he carried out any business, commercial activity or wealth generating enterprise in Port Harcourt, whether in the 1980s or at any other period whatsoever as you alleged.

“Your assertion are therefore entirely fictitious, unfounded, malicious and without doubt, render you susceptible to both civil and criminal defamatory action.

“In view of the gravity and depth of the allegations made by you against our client, you are hereby demanded to do the following within 7 days upon receipt of this letter:

“That you publicly explain on the same TrustTV platform and to the same audience, when, where and in what capacity our client was allegedly involved in any unclean activity or any activity whatsoever in Port Harcourt as claimed by you.

“That in the absence of verifiable facts capable of substantiating your assertions, you immediately and unequivocally retract the said statement in their entirety.

“That you issue a full, clear and unreserved public apology to our client which must be broadcast with equal prominence as your original publication.

“To pay our client the sum of N100 billion only in damages for loss of reputation, character defamation and public ridicule our client has been subjected to since the said statements were published.

“That you give a written undertaking to desist from making or publishing any further false or defamatory statements concerning our client.

“Be advised that allegations of this nature made without proof in a national media platform are indefensible in law and amount to a gross abuse of the right to freedom of expression which will culminate in both civil and criminal liability.

“Take further notice that should you fail to comply with the conditions stated above and within the time frame, our client shall without further recourse to you, institute a legal action at a competent court of law against you and claim aggravated damages.

“This is without prejudice to our client’s right to make a formal report against you to the law enforcement agencies for your investigation and prosecution for criminal defamation”, the letter read.