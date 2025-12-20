Tinubu Lauds Borno Gov for Outstanding People-Oriented Projects

.Attends wedding of son of ex-Borno gov Ali Modu Sheriff in Maiduguri

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, for continuously investing in education, health, and transportation and for steadily improving the livelihoods of indigenes.

The President, who was on a three-state official tour of Borno, Bauchi and Lagos States, arrived Maiduguri at 12.30 pm, and proceeded to inaugurate the international wing of the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, a new VIP extension, Electric Vehicles, intra-state buses, tricycles, and three model primary, junior secondary and secondary schools.

“I am commissioning this primary, junior secondary school and senior secondary schools to the glory of God, and continuous education of our children,” President Tinubu said in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Saturday.

The President also participated in the marriage ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of the former Governor of the State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his heartthrob, Hadiza Kam Salem.

President Tinubu stood in as the father of the groom, in accordance with Kanuri culture and marriage rites, while Prof. Zulum acted as the father of the bride to receive the traditional bride price in the form of gold coins.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi hosted the marriage ceremony at the Maiduguri Central Mosque.

The events were attended by seven state governors, Dikko Umaru Radda, Katsina State; Agbu Kefas, Taraba State; Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; senators and ministers.

The President departed Maiduguri for Bauchi State at 3.25 pm.