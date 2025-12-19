Adegoke, Kuti Set for Battle as 3rd Daniel Ford T’Tennis Serves off

Reigning national champion, Muiz Adegoke will face a stern test as he defends his status against former champion, Matthew Kuti, and defending champion Abdulbasit Abdulfatai when the 3rd Daniel Ford Elite Youth Table Tennis Tournament serves off today, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Adegoke has been in blistering form over the past month, winning the maiden Governor Diri Top 16 Cup in Bayelsa and adding another title at a Lagos club tournament featuring some of Nigeria’s finest players.

However, his record at the Daniel Ford tournament has been mixed—finishing in the top four at the maiden edition in 2023 but failing to progress from the group stage in 2024.

With his current momentum, he is determined to finally etch his name among the title holders of this prestigious youth competition.

Earlier this year, Adegoke’s dip in form cost him his place in the national team, but he now sees this tournament as a chance to reclaim his spot. To do so, he must overcome both Kuti and Abdulfatai—his teammates on the national squad.

Kuti, once hailed as the next big star in Nigerian table tennis, has struggled recently. He was humbled 4-0 by Adegoke at the Bayelsa tournament and suffered another defeat at a Lagos club event. A crowd favourite in Lagos, Kuti must rediscover his spark if he hopes to reclaim the title he lost to Abdulfatai in 2024.

Abdulfatai, a left-hander from Kwara, has also endured a rough patch, bowing out early in several competitions. To retain his national team place and defend his crown, he will need to summon his best form when it matters most.

The U-19 category promises additional fireworks, with Matthew Fabunmi, current African Youth Games mixed team champion, and cadet prodigy Usman Ayoola stepping up to challenge the heavyweights.

In the girls’ U-19 division, defending champion Kabirat Ayoola will lock horns with familiar rivals—former champion Sukurat Aiyelabegan, Aishat Rabiu, and Ise Sezuo of Kogi.

Adding to the excitement is the introduction of the U-12 event, giving fans a glimpse of Nigeria’s future stars.