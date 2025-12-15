Polaris Bank, Evolve Charity Empower 1,000 Students

Polaris Bank, in partnership with Evolve Charity Trust, has successfully concluded its 2025 nationwide distribution of school essentials to 1,000 students across ten public secondary schools in five states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The initiative is part of the Bank’s sustained Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to keep more children, especially the girl child, in school.

This year’s exercise adds to a growing intervention that has supported more than 24,000 students in public schools across 49 locations since 2021.

In delivering the programme, Polaris Bank also stimulated the local economy by sourcing uniforms from local tailors, procuring books from bookshops and purchasing sandals and bags from community traders, thereby supporting small businesses across the beneficiary states.

Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kayode Lawal, reaffirmed the Bank’s five-year promise to champion the education of Nigeria’s girl child, noting that the materials are symbols of belief in the students’ potential to become scholars, innovators and future leaders.

Expressing gratitude for the timely support, Hajiya Aisha Shehu Yakasai, Principal of Government Girls Secondary School in Kundila, Kano, said the essentials “meet real and urgent needs” and have eased the burden on families. Aso, Madam Maji-Abu Omanyo Esther, Principal of Fortune Secondary School, Lokoja, described the gesture as one that “brought joy and will positively impact academic performance.”

Commending the Bank for restoring pride among beneficiaries, Vice Principal at Model Junior Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, Mrs. Erdoo Lortyom, noted that many students come from homes where parents cannot afford these items while the Principal of Gbaja Girls Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, Surulere, Mrs. Dabiri Nwabuoku Adetoun Iyabo, thanked Polaris Bank for its “consistent yearly gesture,” assuring that the materials will be put to excellent use.