EMT Foundation Empowers 30 Enterpreneurs

About 30 Market women in Ekpan and Jakpa Road in Warri, Delta State, have benefitted from cash gifts of N500,000 each by the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation to support and expand their businesses.

This was part of the activities marking the birthday celebration of the EMT founder, Mrs. Esther Tonlagha.

Also, the Foundation extended its humanitarian support to 200 sickle cell warriors, granting each beneficiary the sum of N100,000, amounting to N20 million.

The presentation was held at Central Hospital, Warri, during a special programme organised to celebrate and encourage children living with sickle cell disorders.

Choosing impact over extravagance, Mrs. Tonlagha celebrated her special week in a way that truly resonated with grassroots women — those whose daily resilience fuels the local economy.

In her remarks, she thanked God for life and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate with the children. She urged the warriors to remain strong in faith and to adhere strictly to medical advice, noting that proper care is essential to their wellbeing.

One of the beneficiaries, Onochie Dumebi Elvis, expressed appreciation to EMT Foundation for the kind gesture.

He said, “I am one of the students who was empowered for the small scale business program. It’s really impressive and it’s a very huge something. This is not small, and at least for someone who is starting a small scale business, this is a strength and I believe it will boost everything I am going to do in my business.”