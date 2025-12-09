NYSC Reform:  N2bn Innovation Fund to Digitalise Scheme Proposed in New Act

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The federal government has commenced the process of reviewing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act, with a N2 billion innovation fund to support the digitalisation of the scheme’s activities proposed.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), Hadiza Bala Usman, stated this, Monday at the NYSC Reform Stakeholders’ Consultative Engagement Forum, organised by the review committee in Abuja

She said the NYSC was obsolete and in need of a review that will meet the digital challenges.

“The NYSC Act is obsolete and inadequate for digital-enabled administration, gender inclusion safeguards, cybersecurity or remote service options.

The NYSC Act was last substantively reviewed in 1993, long before the digital age, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the new demands of our economy.

“In response, the reform committee has proposed far-reaching, transformative recommendations, including:

A comprehensive amendment of the NYSC Act to provide for digital service, co-funding by states and local governments, gender and security-responsive deployment, and explicit employer obligations.

“Creation of a ₦2 billion NYSC Innovation Fund to support digital systems, entrepreneurial development, and innovation partnerships.

“Deployment of a Unified Digital Command and Service Platform to integrate mobilisation, posting, payments, monitoring, and feedback.

“A redesigned Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development model built around zonal innovation hubs to improve labour-market readiness.”

“The reform proposal envisions a phased implementation between 2026 and 2028, beginning with legislative amendments and digital pilots in 2026, and culminating in a nationwide, sector-aligned deployment model and a strengthened post-service ecosystem by 2028,” she added

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande said, “We must review the current existing system to connect the Corps members with the skills area.

“There is still a lot of work to do because we still find core members in places that are not related to the academic and professional trades. And as a result of this, we miss the opportunity to place many of our skilled youth to where they belong in the national service.

“We stand ready to work with all partners. We are committed, and we believe we can do it, to make sure that the outcome of this reform is practical, is impactful, and also connects the national development.”

The NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu in his remarks said no state in Nigeria can survive without Corps members.

“No state can survive today without NYSC. We saved some states up to the tune of N30-40 billion annually when we replaced members.

“FCT, for instance, gets about 400 doctors from NYSC annually. There is no way that a doctor is recruited in one year. Same goes for Lagos State and other states of the federation,” he said