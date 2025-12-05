WACOT Empowers Cocoa Farmers with N 158M

WACOT Limited, a leading food and agro-allied company in Nigeria and the agro-allied division of the TGI Group, has successfully disbursed over N158 million in Sustainability Differential Payments (SDP) to 2,062 cocoa farmers in Osun State, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to rewarding sustainable agricultural practices. The “Rewarding Commitment: Cocoa Premium and Farmer Appreciation Event,” held in Ile-Ife, also recognized 57 exceptional farmers with an additional N5.8 million for their outstanding contributions.

In her address, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at TGI Group, Yosola Onanuga, extended gratitude to the farmers, stating, “You are very important to us, and we’re happy to be doing this farmer reward ceremony. Thank you for your commitment and consistency in making sure that your cocoa is of the quality that we want. We’re here to support you and to extend our gratitude to your commitment to this cocoa family.”

Olaosun Rebecca, a cocoa farmer, shared: “Since the arrival of WACOT Limited and their involvement in our cocoa planting process, they have helped us tremendously. They provided us with medicine and the cocoa plantation has been yielding great harvests. May God continue to bless WACOT.”

another beneficiary, Mr. Chukwuma Agha, added: “We have benefited greatly from WACOT Limited. They taught us how to implement climate-smart agricultural practices for our plants. The results have been remarkable.”