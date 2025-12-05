NPA Showcases Simplified Export Processes at Kano International Trade Fair

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s non-oil export sector through streamlined port operations and improved port–hinterland connectivity.

Speaking during the NPA Special Day at the Kano International Trade Fair, Dantsoho praised the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), for sustaining the fair’s reputation as a global business hub. He said Kano’s strategic position as a major commercial centre linking Nigeria to the northern hinterland and neighbouring landlocked countries presents enormous economic opportunities.

According to him, Kano’s rich agro-allied potential aligns with the NPA’s drive to connect local producers to international markets, particularly within the non-oil value chain.

Dantsoho highlighted several reforms introduced by the Authority to enhance Nigeria’s export competitiveness, including the establishment of Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) designed as one-stop facilities for consolidation, documentation, packaging, certification and onward movement of export goods to the ports.

He explained that the EPTs, developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other partners, aim to eliminate bottlenecks that previously hindered the seamless export of Nigerian products by reducing duplication and bureaucratic delays.

He also announced ongoing efforts to eliminate human interface in port processes by fully automating operations through the Ports Community System (PCS), a precursor to the National Single Window (NSW). The NSW, he noted, represents global best practice for integrating all stakeholders in the trade value chain on a single digital platform.