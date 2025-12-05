Naval Dockyard Limited’s Free Medical Outreach Brings Relief to Iru Community in Lagos

Uzoma Mba

In a renewed show of goodwill to its host community, the Nigerian Navy has taken its annual medical outreach to the heart of Iru-Land, offering residents a full day of free healthcare services at the palace of the Oniru of Iru-Land.

The initiative, organised by the Naval Dockyard Limited and tagged 2025 Medical Rhapsody, brought doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and technicians together to deliver crucial medical support to people who often struggle to access regular healthcare.

Held at the palace of Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the outreach featured free medical consultation, medication, dental and eye checks, blood sugar and blood pressure tests, malaria tests, and HIV/AIDS screening, all provided at no cost as part of the Navy’s corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the event, the Admiral Superintendent of the Nigerian Navy Dockyard Limited, Lagos, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, said the programme was designed to ease the burden of prevailing economic challenges by offering medical consultations, screening, and treatment at no cost.

The Rear Admiral, who was represented by Commodore Igbani Agwu, said the initiative reflected the Navy’s commitment to compassion, solidarity, and good neighbourliness, especially towards communities hosting its facilities.

According to him, the relationship between the Naval Dockyard and Iru-Land dates back several decades, noting that the Navy has continued to contribute to the development and security of the community.

“The Dockyard engages traders and artisans within this area and also provides security, potable water, and responds to fire emergencies within Iru-Land and beyond. Our medical centre is also open to residents of this community and others in Lagos for quality and affordable healthcare services,” he said.

He added that the core objective of the outreach was to provide medical care to individuals who might not be able to afford standard healthcare due to economic or social challenges.

“The primary aim of this noble exercise, therefore, is to provide vital healthcare services to individuals who may not have regular access to medical care due to economic or social barriers.

“This may have caused them to seek alternative treatments or care that would not have addressed the root causes of the illness and may have resulted in worsening conditions or negative repercussions.

“Indeed, through this outreach, our capable and experienced team of medical personnel would address the immediate healthcare needs of our deserving community members by offering medical consultations, screenings, and essential treatments at zero cost to the beneficiaries.

“Additionally, the Naval Dockyard Limited aims to raise awareness about preventive healthcare practices to promote overall well-being among the members of the community who need but do not have access to such medical screening and treatment by qualified practitioners.

“I am therefore most delighted to be in a position to facilitate this noble outreach as part of the Navy’s and the Yard’s contributions to improving community health, building trust and friendship, as well as supporting the efforts of Lagos State and the Federal Government of Nigeria. This will, in no small measure, foster better cooperation among the Navy, the Yard, and our dear Iru-Land.

“Most importantly, our ultimate objective goes beyond the provision of immediate medical care. Indeed, we aspire to foster a lasting impact by empowering individuals to take charge of their health and encouraging more proactive approaches to wellness.

“By offering education on disease prevention, healthy lifestyle choices, and access to available facilities, we are using this avenue to reach out and give back to the peace-loving and progressive people of Iru-Land,” he said.

Commending the Naval Dockyard Limited, the Oniru of Iru-Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, described the medical outreach as timely and impactful.

He said the Nigerian Navy has remained consistent in supporting the community through medical interventions and security collaboration, adding that the initiative had become an annual event.

“We had this programme last year around this period, and I am happy that they have returned this year. This medical outreach will benefit my people, and I am encouraged by the level of commitment of the Nigerian Naval Dockyard Limited,” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler lauded the Navy’s role in securing the community, noting that peace was critical to development, just as he expressed hope for further collaboration in the area of youth empowerment, particularly through skills acquisition.

He said: “We also want to see our youths benefit from the Dockyard’s skills acquisition programmes. We are already discussing logistics that will enable our young people to be empowered in areas the Dockyard is known for.”