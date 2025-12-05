FG, Abia Build 15 MVA Substation to Boost Power Supply in Umuahia

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





Residents of Abia State capital, Umuahia, and surrounding areas would soon start enjoying reliable electricity supply as the federal and Abia State governments are collaborating to construct two injection substations with a combined capacity of 15 MVA in Umuahia.

Under the project, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) would construct a 7.5 MVA, 33/11 kV injection substation, under the Nigeria Independent Power Project (NIPP) initiative; while Abia State government would build another 7.5 MVA substation.

Other key installations of the project are one kilometre of 33KV Line and 1.2 kilometres of 11KV Line, Two Units of 3 × 00KV.A Distribution Substation and the deployment of two kilometers of Low Tension (LT) Line.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Alex Otti described electricity as the wheel that drives industrial and commercial activities, noting that by its investments in the energy sector, NDPHC was accelerating national development by solving a problem that had hitherto limited the productivity of the people and restricted the capacity to create wealth through productive endeavours.

“For us, electricity is the foundation of development, the enabler of growth and the most enduring pathway to social prosperity. Our commitment to expanding access to electricity is firmed on the understanding that without it, every development aspiration is entirely an exercise in self-deceit,” he said.

The governor said the state has prioritised the optimisation of energy supply and consumption for the simple reason that its broad development outline would fall apart if enough power is not generated and pushed to the frontlines of economic activities around the state.

That informed why the state resolved to construct another 7.5 injection substation, expected to be completed by March 2026, to complement that of the federal government.

“When we realised that the NDPHC was going to install a 7.5MVA injection substation, we decided to proactively match them with another 7.5MVA to raise the capacity to 15MVA as that is what will effectively serve Umuahia and environs,” he said, adding that fund for the project has been captured in the 2026 budget.

Governor Otti thanked President Bola Tinubu for his effective redirection of the national outlook on electricity to accommodate a broader spectrum of stakeholders, including states, the private sector players, and a network of international partners and commended the NDPHC management for considering Abia State for the strategic infrastructure investment.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, represented by the Executive Director (Networks), Engineer Bello Babayo Bello, described the groundbreaking ceremony as a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s power infrastructure, enhance industrial productivity and support sustainable economic growth across the country.

Also addressing the gathering, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, assured of the lawmakers’ continuous support for the Executive arm with good legislations for good governance and development.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, said that the whole essence of the project was to improve power distribution within Umuahia and noting the feed that feeds Umuahia was overloaded.”

“If we don’t solve the problem of power, we will not achieve the transformative programme which we have planned” Engr. Monday revealed.

In their various goodwill messages, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia North Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha and Hon. Oluchi Udo Ibeji, who had represented the federal constituency, all acknowledged that power was the bane of development in any society, adding that no business could thrive without power.