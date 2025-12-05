Customs Seizes N181m Worth of Smuggled Goods in Adamawa, Launches Crusade Against Economic Saboteurs

Daji Sani in Yola

The Nigeria Customs Service, Operation Whirlwind, Zone ‘D’ Axis, has made significant strides in its anti-smuggling crusade, seizing goods worth N181,603,515 in Adamawa State.

The seizures were made within an eight-week period, with 55 instances of smuggling recorded across various flashpoints in the state.

The seized items include 184,006 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) packed in 2,642 jerry cans, 11,256 litres of PMS deposited in a filling station, and 485 drums of 220 litres capacity each, intended to be smuggled out of the country. Two large wooden boats used to convey the smuggled goods were also seized.

According to the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, ACG Kolapo Oladeji, the operation is aimed at promoting energy and food security, and fostering economic growth in line with the core mandates of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oladeji said that the Customs Service has repositioned its machineries to ensure that the borders are airtight, making it difficult for economic saboteurs to carry out their smuggling activities. However, despite warnings, there have been instances of mob attacks on operatives, which is regrettable.

He further explained that the Service has vowed not to relent in its aggressive anti-smuggling drives, and will ensure that the supply chains of economic wreckers are truncated in accordance with enabling laws. The fight against smuggling has helped transform the nation’s economy and strengthen security at the borders.

Oladeji said the Customs Service has commended the efforts of its personnel, particularly those at the Command borderlines, for providing timely intelligence reports on the activities of economic saboteurs.

The customs boss said that the Service has also appreciated the partnership of the news corps in educating the masses on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy and security.

He said that the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has been commended for his leadership and support in addressing security challenges in Nigeria. The Service has also thanked the ONSA, NMDPRA, and other sister agencies in the anti-smuggling crusade.

“The Service has urged the public to join in the fight against smuggling, saying that security is everyone’s business. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities, and to work together to build a nation where smuggling activities are a thing of the past”

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to its mandate of protecting the nation’s borders and promoting economic growth” he said