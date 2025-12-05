  • Friday, 5th December, 2025

Bernard Assumes Leadership at CASS Nigeria

The Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bankole Bernard, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Cargo Accounts Settlement Systems (CASS), Nigeria Local Consultative Council (LCC).

His appointment was confirmed recently by the Directorate of CASS in a statement to the public.

CASS Nigeria, through its Local Consultative Council, is a crucial pillar in the nation’s aviation industry, responsible for ensuring transparency and strengthening the financial settlement framework between airlines, logistics partners, and cargo operators. As the industry navigates rising demand for efficiency, data integrity, and system-wide collaboration, the Council’s leadership has become even more pivotal.

Bernard’s appointment comes at a defining moment for CASS Nigeria, one that requires a steady, experienced hand capable of unifying stakeholders, guiding reforms, and advancing a more resilient and future-ready cargo settlement environment.

Prior to this new appointment, Bernard served as Chairman of the Agency Programme Joint Council (APJC), where he worked with global and regional partners to drive improvements that enhanced the effectiveness of agency–airline relationships.

