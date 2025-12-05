20th Death Anniversary: Church Hosts Tributes for  Bimbo Odukoya

Mary Nnah

The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, will host a landmark National Legacy Service with the theme: ‘20 Years On… Her Life. Her Impact. Her Legacy’, on December 6, 2025, in honour of its late co-founder, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya.

Two decades after her untimely passing, the church is repositioning her story as a living blueprint of influence, purpose, and service, one that continues to shape families, young adults, ministries, and communities across the world.

Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential voices on love, relationships, family life, purpose, and Christian womanhood, remains a defining figure whose teachings have outlived her. Through the Single and Married Ministry, her books, television broadcasts, and conferences, she reached millions with a message anchored on hope, courage, compassion, and the pursuit of healthy Christian relationships. Her legacy, the church says, “still speaks, still heals, and still transforms,” underscoring a relevance that has not diminished with time.

The Legacy Service is curated as a celebration rather than a memorial, structured to capture and amplify the continuity of her impact. A key highlight of the day will be the premiere of a documentary tribute featuring archived footage, teachings, and reflections that bring her voice back into public consciousness.

The church will also unveil a Legacy Gallery Exhibition, a walk-through visual experience showcasing defining moments from her life, ministry milestones, signature quotes, and preserved photographs chronicling her journey.

Another major segment, the #MyPastorBimboStory showcase, will present stories from individuals across Nigeria and the Diaspora whose lives were touched by her ministry. These stories, submitted in text, video, or photo format, capture testimonials of healing, transformation, restored relationships, and renewed faith.

Selected entries will be featured during the Legacy Service and incorporated into the documentary, reinforcing the scale and diversity of her influence.

The service will also feature a heartfelt worship and reflection segment, offering a moment for congregants and guests to express gratitude and reaffirm their commitment to the values she championed.

Ministers, leaders, friends, and generations shaped by her work are expected to attend, making the gathering a convergence of voices connected by a shared story of impact.

In the buildup to the event, the church is encouraging members of the public to join the conversation by sharing their personal encounters using the hashtag #MyPastorBimboStory, further positioning the celebration as a collective narrative rather than a singular tribute.

The Legacy Service will be held at The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, Ilupeju, Lagos, with a hybrid format that allows both in-person attendance and global livestream participation via YouTube and Facebook.