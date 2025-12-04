Omojuwa Sparks Debate On Billionaires’ Influence After Touring ATCO’s Modular Housing Plant

Board member of the Halifax International Security Forum and Founder of Alpha Reach, JJ Omojuwa has ignited widespread conversation after his recent meeting with the billionaire Chair and CEO of ATCO, Nancy Southern, at the tour of ATCO Structures and one of its Attainable Home modular housing projects in downtown Calgary, Alberta.

In different posts, with even just one of those already seen by over half a million X users, Omojuwa noted his fascination with some cultural nuances.

He explained that Southern drove by herself, during the visit to one of her companies sites and despite her role, he noted, “she never acted like she was in charge”. This sparked debates on billionaires’ humility and influence.

Speaking about his visit to ATCO Structures plant on the invitation of Nancy Southern after a chat in Halifax. Omojuwa stated that he had a different expectations of what modular homes and seeing them changed his thoughts.

He noted, “I had a different expectation of what the ATCO Modular Homes would look like, but seeing them made me realise that we are very much in the future of housing for the vast majority of people in need of access to their own homes.”

He toured a six-storey, 84-unit affordable housing building using permanent modular construction which is projected to go for about 950 CAD/month (all inclusive) located at the core of downtown Calgary.

He further stated, “Adam Beattie, the President of ATCO Structures took me through the elements of the project; the efficiency of the building approach, AI helping to debug the process, minimal site disruption, cost, savings on time etc.”

ATCO Structures is a global leader in modular construction, operating in Canada, the U.S., Australia, Mexico, and Chile. Founded in Canada, ATCO has steadily expanded its modular housing footprint. In 2023, its Structures division acquired Triple M Housing, a major modular-home manufacturer, reinforcing ATCO’s capacity to deliver factory-built homes.