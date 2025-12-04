  • Wednesday, 3rd December, 2025

Heirs Insurance Celebrates Travel Insurance Festival

Business | 5 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance recently celebrated its Travel Insurance Festival bringing together travel enthusiasts, diplomats, creatives, business owners, and young Nigerians to celebrate cultural diversity and make a bold call for equity in travel policies and processes. The underwriting company said the event which was more than a cultural celebration, served as a strategic advocacy platform, spotlighting the foreign policies, systems, and bilateral agreements that must evolve to expand travel opportunities for millions of Africans. 

Speaking at the event, Chief Marketing Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpanku, said the festival which has the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity and an Inclusive Travel Ecosystem,”  opened with a high-level panel on “Passport Power and Diplomacy,” featuring a Brazilian diplomat with five decades of service across four continents; Ambassador Manuel Innocencio de Lacerda Santos Junior, Angola’s Ambassador to Nigeria  Ambassador Jose Bamóquina Zau, CEO, SBB Media and former CNN Senior Editor; Stephanie Busari.

The event was moderated by veteran broadcaster, Jonathan Hanson. 

Okpanku, said the panellists emphasised the need for easier visa processes, stronger border control systems, and more harmonised travel frameworks to enable Africans move more freely across the continent.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.