Heirs Insurance Celebrates Travel Insurance Festival

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance recently celebrated its Travel Insurance Festival bringing together travel enthusiasts, diplomats, creatives, business owners, and young Nigerians to celebrate cultural diversity and make a bold call for equity in travel policies and processes. The underwriting company said the event which was more than a cultural celebration, served as a strategic advocacy platform, spotlighting the foreign policies, systems, and bilateral agreements that must evolve to expand travel opportunities for millions of Africans.

Speaking at the event, Chief Marketing Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpanku, said the festival which has the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity and an Inclusive Travel Ecosystem,” opened with a high-level panel on “Passport Power and Diplomacy,” featuring a Brazilian diplomat with five decades of service across four continents; Ambassador Manuel Innocencio de Lacerda Santos Junior, Angola’s Ambassador to Nigeria Ambassador Jose Bamóquina Zau, CEO, SBB Media and former CNN Senior Editor; Stephanie Busari.

The event was moderated by veteran broadcaster, Jonathan Hanson.

Okpanku, said the panellists emphasised the need for easier visa processes, stronger border control systems, and more harmonised travel frameworks to enable Africans move more freely across the continent.