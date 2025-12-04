Ex-Special Forces Commander Urges Military Community to Back Just Confirmed Minister of Defence, General CG Musa

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Pioneer Special Forces Commander, Major-General Moundhey Gadzama Ali (rtd), has urged serving and retired senior officers to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), who has just been confirmed by the Senate.

Ali, stressed that unified support from the military community is essential to ending Nigeria’s persistent security crises.

Ali noted that the responsibility ahead of Musa is enormous and will require practical input, cooperation and honest counsel from experienced officers, not silent observation or political grandstanding.

He called on retired generals, Infantry officers and the Special Forces community to actively provide solutions that will strengthen the minister-designate’s ability to tackle terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“Let us all rally behind one of our own, General CG Musa, who has just been nominated by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to serve as Minister of Defence.

As he leads, in the spirit of ‘follow me’, let us openly provide answers to critical requirements to assist him in seeing to the end of banditry, terrorism and insurgency in our dear nation. Together, we can make the herculean task easy,” Ali said.

Describing Musa as a long-time friend and trusted colleague, Ali advised him to remain firm, focused and resistant to sycophancy, warning that Nigeria’s security challenges are driven by powerful interests.

He urged Musa to confront sponsors and enablers of criminal networks “no matter whose horse is gored.”

With Nigeria still battling insurgency in the North-East, banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and emerging threats across other regions, Ali emphasised that Musa’s success will depend heavily on collective backing from the officer corps.

“Towards a better Nigeria indeed,” he added, urging the military community to view Musa’s appointment as a national obligation rather than an individual assignment.

Ali also criticised the culture of political patronage and weak accountability in public appointments, saying Nigeria must embrace transparency and merit if it expects improved governance and international respect.

He faulted security agencies for failing to present or act on available intelligence during screenings, warning that such lapses undermine national credibility.

“The world has gone beyond the sentiments of ‘my townsman.’ This is the time of transparency, honesty, commitment and discharging one’s duties without prejudice before loyalty,” he said.

Musa, who recently retired as Chief of Defence Staff, is widely expected to bring his experience in joint operations, counter-terrorism and military reform to the Defence Ministry.

His nomination has been well-received in security circles as a sign of continuity in the fight against insecurity.