CBA Foundation Raises Awareness on Plight of Vulnerable Widows with Walk4Hope 2025

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a leading non-governmental organisation and advocate for vulnerable groups, successfully held the Walk4Hope2025, a sensitisation walk aimed at creating awareness about the challenges faced by underprivileged widows and their children in Nigeria.

The symbolic five-kilometre walk, which was held on Saturday, 15 November 2025, took off at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It brought together individuals, organisations, and business leaders united in solidarity and compassion to collectively create awareness around the challenges that widows face and the essential support they require from the community.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Mrs. Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, the founder of CBA Foundation, said, “Walk4Hope is a call to society to recognise and respond to the struggles of the less privileged in our society, particularly widows and their children. For a decade now, our foundation has been on this journey to give widows the support they need to raise their children in spite of the many cultural and society challenges. Today, we walked not just for awareness, but to give widows the chance to dream again.”

Walk4Hope is CBA Foundation’s flagship initiative among a series of activities focused on shedding light on the hardships endured by disadvantaged widows and their children, with the goal of fostering a supportive community.

Since 2015, the CBA Foundation has positively impacted thousands of underprivileged widows and children through initiatives such as skills acquisition training, health interventions, business start-ups, and provision of essential necessities like clothing, nutrition, and education support.

The foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year with a conference which brought together stakeholders to share their experiences on the issues affecting widows, proffer solutions to them and drive everyone to commit to implementing the solutions.

The event was supported by FirstBank, Vyrus, Eko Hotel, DigitXPlus and Truecaller whose contributions underscored the private sector’s vital role in driving inclusive social change.