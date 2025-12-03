Oborevwori’s Wife Inaugurates Cottage Hospital in Ughelli

First Lady of Delta State, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, yesterday inaugurated the newly completed Tobore Oborevwori Cottage Hospital in Ughelli North Local Government Area, describing the project as a “beacon of hope, healing, and humanity” for the people.

The ceremony marked a major milestone in the local government’s healthcare expansion efforts, led by the Chairman Olorogun Jaro Egbo, who described the hospital as part of a broader vision to deliver accessible, affordable, and reliable healthcare to residents of Ughelli North.

In her address at on the occasion, Oborevwori expressed deep gratitude to the local government council for naming the facility after her, stating that the honour underscored the value placed on her modest contributions to the welfare of Deltans.

“It gladdens my heart to know that my modest contributions are being recognized and valued. It feels good to be home, home sweet home,” she said.

She commended the council chairman and his team for “breaking barriers and creating access to affordable, quality healthcare for our people.”

Adding that the project aligns perfectly with the commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration to human-centered development.

The first lady praised her husband for his reforms in the state’s health sector, citing the recent reduction of dialysis fees from N75,000 to N40,000, the provision of new dialysis and CT machines across government hospitals, and the ongoing rehabilitation of 150 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 25 Local Government Areas.

“God will help the governor to achieve more. He is working, and it is showing,” she declared.

Highlighting her philanthropic activities, Deaconess Oborevwori noted that her ‘You mata Charity Foundation’ recently conducted a free medical outreach for children with special needs in Ughelli, providing medications, wheelchairs, and assistive devices.

She recalled a remarkable moment during the outreach where a woman who was delivered of triplets received over N8.1 million raised through spontaneous donations, describing the gesture as “a testimony of God’s grace.”

She assured the people that similar outreaches will be extended to Delta North and Delta South.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Local Government Council, Jaro Egbo said the new facility was conceived as part of his administration’s strategic plan to strengthen the local health system.

“Healthcare is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all,” he said.

Egbo expressed deep appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for providing an enabling environment for development, noting that the Renewed Hope For MORE Agenda has been the foundation upon which several projects including the cottage hospital have been executed.

He also thanked the first lady for inaugurating the project, describing her as an embodiment of compassion whose influence continues to inspire the people of Ughelli North.

Egbo urged residents to protect the facility from vandalism, stressing that sustainability depends on community ownership and cooperation.

Chairman of the occasion and Head of the Ughelli North Local Government Advisory Committee, Chief Miller Uloho, extolled Governor Oborevwori for his “exceptional leadership,” recalling the governor’s role in resolving long-standing land acquisition disputes in Osubi that threatened the airport project.

He described the governor as “a naturally gifted leader” whose capacity earned him a seat on the maiden flight that opened the Osubi airport.

Uloho also applauded Jaro Egbo’s performance, urging him to sustain the developmental momentum, and appealed to the First Lady to ensure the new cottage hospital remains functional, well-funded, and properly maintained.

Executive Secretary of the Ughelli North Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Tega Ighovo, announced that the hospital is fully equipped with modern facilities, including an ambulance and diagnostic equipment, enabling it to serve as a referral centre for primary healthcare clinics across the Local Government Area.