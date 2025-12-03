Kano Gov Visits JTF Bases, Promises to Procure Drones for Surveillance against Bandits

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State visited Joint Task Forces (JTF) bases in Yankamaye, Faruruwa, and Tsaure towns in Tsanyawa and Shanono Local Government Areas, which were recently hit by bandit attacks.

The Kano State Governor met with the officers and men on the frontlines yesterday and affirmed the state’s commitment to tackle insecurity by providing drone assistance to bolster anti-banditry efforts.

Yusuf described the surge in banditry and kidnapping in Kano towns as “alien” and assured residents that his administration would do everything to overcome the threat.

“These recent attacks are so alien to us but I’m promising you that together with the security personnel, we are going to nip it in the bud and bring peace and harmony back to the communities.”

“We are aware that some communities in Kano are facing threats of kidnapping and bandit attacks, we will stop it henceforth and bring back those innocent people kidnapped.”

Brigadier General A.M. Tukur, who presented the JJTF comprising Military, Police, Civil Defense, and DSS personnel, told the governor, that they moved to black spots on a daily basis.

Tukur assured the governor and the general publict the implementation of strategic operation with full observance of the principles of human rights.