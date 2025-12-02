Gov Adeleke Imposes 24-hour Curfew on Igbajo

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Following the breakdown of law and order last night till the early hours of yesterday in Igbajo, the headquarters of Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, according to the intelligence report from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Samuel Ojo, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accordingly announced a 24-hour curfew in the town.

The curfew, which took immediate effect until total peace is attained, came about with the continued breach of law and order among the natives, a development which has been attributed to the demise of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, who died last Saturday after a brief illness.

Announcing the imposition of the curfew in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, Governor Adeleke condemned the development with a declaration that his administration would not be a party to any untoward civil disobedience capable of truncating the existing peace and harmony being currently experienced throughout Osun State, Igbajo inclusive.

Adeleke, in line with the new directive on the 24-hour curfew, accordingly issued a stern warning to all the natives and non-natives of the hitherto peaceful Igbajo community, to continue to toe the path of peace and order as anyone found or caught in any act, openly or clandestinely, that has the tendency of further plunging the town into chaos would be dealt with in line with the dictates of the law.

According to Governor Adeleke, “It is with deep shock and dismay that I received the sad news of the breakdown of law and order in Igbajo last night till the early hours of today.

“As a government that believes in the total compliance with the rule of engagement in ensuring peace and order at all times, my administration will not fold its arms to allow the breach of law and order anywhere in the state.

“Therefore, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I hereby declare with immediate effect, a total lockdown of the town pending the return to orderliness and harmonious co-existence in the hitherto peaceful and orderly Igbajo town.

“With effect from today, Monday 1/12/ 25th, 2025, a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), should take charge by keeping a 24-hour surveillance in Igbajo.

“Finally, I am once again, as I had earlier done following the announcement of the demise of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, commiserate with the family and the entire sons and daughters of Igbajo over the sad loss of a dear and illustrious son of the town, Prince Adegboyega Famodun. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”