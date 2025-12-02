Energia Launches Graduate Trainee Programme

Energia Limited, a leading Nigerian independent energy company has launched its Graduate Trainee Programme, structured and designed to accelerate the career growth of young Nigerian professionals in the energy sector.

The programme offers graduates the opportunity to gain hands-on experience across key operational and business functions while receiving mentorship and coaching from seasoned industry professionals.

Participants will be exposed to both field and office environments, providing a comprehensive understanding of Energia’s core operations and the broader oil and gas value chain.

Speaking on the launch, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Energia Limited, Oladimeji Bashorun, emphasised the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders.

“At Energia, we recognise that the future of our industry lies in the hands of today’s young professionals.”

“This programme is our way of investing in Nigeria’s brightest minds, equipping them with practical skills, exposure, and the confidence to thrive in a fast-evolving energy landscape,” Bashorun said.

Also speaking, the General Manager, HR & Corporate Services, Tope Daramola, highlighted the programme’s role in developing career readiness and building a sustainable talent pipeline.

“Our goal is to provide young Nigerians with more than just work experience, we are offering a launchpad for meaningful careers. Through mentorship, teamwork, and continuous learning, our trainees will develop the competence and values that define Energia’s culture of excellence and innovation,” he noted.

The Energia Graduate Trainee Programme is open to Nigerian graduates with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper (2:1) degree in disciplines such as Engineering, Geosciences, Business and Finance or with a minimum of Second-Class Upper or Second-Class Lower (with a Master’s distinction). Applicants must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2023 or later.

With this initiative, Energia reaffirms its vision to be Africa’s leading provider of reliable and sustainable energy driven by excellence, integrity, and a commitment to developing human capital.

Prospective applicants are advised to visit https://energiang.com/graduate-trainee-programme/ to get full details about the programme and submit their applications. The deadline for submission is 12th of December 2025.

Energia is an independent oil and gas company dedicated to excellence, sustainability, and community development. The company delivers growth through effective stakeholder engagement and maintains world-class safety standards across its operations. With a strong focus on responsible energy development, Energia continues to create lasting value for stakeholders, host communities, and Nigeria’s energy future.