Emir of Zazzau Flags off Nigeria’s First Ladies’ Polo at Fifth Chukker

A vibrant wave of history swept through Kaduna’s Fifth Chukker Polo Resorts at the weekend as Nigeria celebrated its first International Ladies’ Polo Tournament—an unforgettable blend of glamour, grit, and purpose.

Backed by the patronage of Adamu Atta, Abdulmumuni Dagazau, and Mohammed Sani Dangote, 16 talented players from eight countries stormed the lush fields, each team riding under the patrons’ bold corporate colours to battle for the coveted Pink Polo Cup.

More than just a competition, the fiesta championed a powerful cause: raising awareness about breast and cervical cancer within the surrounding communities and beyond the Kangimi Resort situated along the Kaduna -Jos Road in Kaduna State.

The Pink Polo Cup forms part of the annual Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup International Tournament—one of the most anticipated spectacles on Nigeria’s polo calendar.

Earlier, the ever-formidable Muhammad Babangida clinched the main Patrons Cup after his Profile Security Services side edged out MSD Baby Bear in a gripping final. But the Baby Bear Ladies were not to be outdone—they thundered back onto the pitch to defeat Clearwater and claim the Pink Polo Cup, restoring pride to the brand.

HRH Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, the Emir of Zazzau, added royal prestige to the moment as he personally presented the trophies.

Before the final, the ladies joined a heartfelt community outreach organised by Fifth Chukker, the Medical Cancer Foundation, and Raise Foundation.

The session aimed to empower local women with life-saving information on cancer prevention, early detection, and the courage to seek timely medical help.

Dr. Kudirat Abdulganiyu, speaking on behalf of Hajiya Amina Abubakar Bello, delivered a stirring message about the urgent need for awareness.

She stressed that the staggering cancer mortality rate in sub-Saharan Africa stems from poor knowledge and limited access to treatment.

“Women must take charge of their health. Early detection saves lives—we must break the silence,” she urged.

The day was bursting with colour and energy. Drama sketches, dance performances, and a spirited march-past by pupils of the Access Bank/Fifth Chukker Model School added youthful vibrance to the event, reinforcing the message that health advocacy begins at home and in schools.

The Pink Polo Tournament once again showcased Fifth Chukker’s enduring legacy—polo not just as a sport, but as a force for community impact and social change.