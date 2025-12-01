A New Era of Efficiency: Tunji Ojo Leads Nigeria into a Digital Future with the Single Travel Emergency Passport

Femi Salako

Nigeria’s quest for a modern and people centered immigration system has taken a remarkable leap forward as the Federal Government prepares to unveil the Single Travel Emergency Passport in January 2026. The announcement made by the Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo during the launch of the ECOWAS Biometric ID Card in Abuja marks yet another milestone in a series of unprecedented reforms that continue to redefine the Nigerian identity management and passport administration landscape.



The Single Travel Emergency Passport is a digital innovation designed to support Nigerians abroad during emergencies, particularly those who lose their passports. With the new system citizens will be able to generate an emergency travel document directly from any mobile device without the burden of visiting an embassy in person. By removing the hurdle of physical appearance the initiative eliminates long standing bureaucratic delays and exemplifies a government committed to efficiency and global standards.



Describing the initiative as a transformative step Dr Tunji Ojo noted that it reflects the Federal Government’s dedication to safeguarding the dignity of Nigerians wherever they may be. The digital passport is also aligned with the ongoing rollout of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card which enhances secure and seamless travel within West Africa while strengthening the region’s identity ecosystem.



The Nigerian Immigration Service recently disclosed that the Single Travel Emergency Passport will replace the Emergency Travel Certificate and will be issued at designated Nigerian embassies and consulates for a single entry. This fits perfectly into the broader reforms aimed at improving border governance enhancing identity management systems and ensuring that Nigeria’s migration operations meet international expectations.



Beyond the introduction of the Single Travel Emergency Passport Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo’s leadership in the Ministry of Interior has been widely celebrated for groundbreaking achievements that have restored public confidence in the Nigerian passport system. One of the most notable reforms under his watch is the historic clearance of massive passport backlogs which had left thousands of Nigerians stranded and frustrated for years. Within a remarkably short period the ministry implemented technological upgrades improved workflow systems and fostered better coordination with passport offices across the country. The result was the swift elimination of the backlog restoring order and transparency to the process.



Equally commendable is the significant reduction in processing time for new passport applications. Nigerians who once had to wait endlessly for their documents now experience a more streamlined and predictable system. Through automation improved logistics and efficient document handling the waiting period has been drastically shortened. These improvements have extended to diaspora communities who have repeatedly expressed gratitude for the renewed responsiveness of Nigerian passport desks abroad.



Central to these achievements is the steadfast partnership between the ministry and the Nigerian Immigration Service led by the Comptroller General of Immigration Kemi Nandap. Her professionalism commitment to duty and hands on leadership style have played a critical role in the successful execution of these reforms. Under her guidance the Service has embraced modern technology and enhanced operational discipline ensuring that the reforms do not remain policies on paper but visible realities in the lives of Nigerians.



Both Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and Comptroller General Kemi Nandap have become symbols of a new Nigeria where public service is guided by innovation and accountability. Their accomplishments clearly echo the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which places premium value on rebuilding institutions transforming public administration and restoring trust in government operations.



With the forthcoming launch of the Single Travel Emergency Passport Nigeria stands at the threshold of a fully digitised identity and migration management system. It is a bold and progressive step powered by visionary leadership and executed with precision. As the Ministry of Interior continues its journey of transformation Nigerians at home and abroad can look ahead with renewed hope confident that the system is increasingly working in their favour.