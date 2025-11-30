Stop Politicising Insecurity, Focus on Challenges Facing Kano, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Tells Gov Yusuf

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to refrain from politicising the challenges of insecurity and instead focus on addressing the numerous problems bedevilling the state under his watch.

Responding to the state government’s allegation that his statement could undermine ongoing security efforts in the state, Barau stated that the country’s insecurity challenges, including the incursion into parts of the state by marauding bandits, require the collaboration and support of all stakeholders to address them.

Jibrin, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, faulted the state government’s claims and challenged them to produce the clip in which he made a statement that could aggravate insecurity in the state.

Jibrin described the claims by the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, as false, reckless, and malicious, stating that he made a statement capable of undermining the state’s security efforts.

“It is unfortunate that the state government has relegated governance to this low by concocting and fabricating lies to tarnish the growing reputation of the Deputy President of the Senate. There was no time when Senator Barau uttered any statement capable of undermining security efforts; instead, he has been at the forefront, collaborating with all stakeholders to address the insecurity challenges in parts of Kano and other areas in the country.

“We challenge them to produce the clip in which the Deputy President of the Senate made any statement that could undermine security efforts,” he said.

Jibrin urged Governor Yusuf to “wake up from slumber” and take charge of the state’s affairs to return Kano to the path of prosperity.

“Until governance was relegated to the background, our beloved state, Kano, used to be a very close second to Lagos in terms of prosperity, but unfortunately, misgovernance has eroded this. We have everything necessary to restore the glorious days of our state, but the governor is not taking steps in that direction,” he said.

Barau also listed some of the steps he took to improve security in the state.

“Senator Barau has provided operational vehicles to all police formations in his senatorial district and some parts of the state, and has also offered motorcycles to all policemen serving in Kano North Senatorial District.”

“Additionally, he renovated parts of the Kano State police headquarters and constructed police stations in different parts of the state. He had also rendered similar assistance to the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state.

“The Deputy President of the Senate has also facilitated the establishment of the training college of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gwarzo, the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) training institute in Kabo, and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) training school in Bichi, which are all being constructed.

“He has also installed solar-powered street lights throughout his senatorial district and other parts of the state to facilitate effective nighttime patrols. Senator Barau has made significant contributions to enhancing security in Kano State. The state government should emulate him and not cast aspersions on his personality,” the statement added.