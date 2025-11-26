Schools Head Urges National Adoption of ‘Catch Them Young’ Strategy for Early Career Discovery

Funmi Ogundare

The Proprietress of Forcen Schools, Ogun State, Mrs Ngozi Ejenavi, has stressed the need for the country to adopt a deliberate nationwide ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative to identify and develop children’s career interests from an early age. Ejinavi, who stated this recently, at the school’s 2025 Career Day, emphasised that exposing children early to diverse career paths is critical to building a future workforce equipped with confidence, skills and purpose.

According to her, the country’s long-term development in sectors such as science, technology, medicine, education, the arts, and leadership depends on how well young learners are guided today.

“Our vision is to help children identify their strengths early enough. Career Day allows them to imagine their future and understand the paths that can get them there,” she said. “If we don’t catch them young, we risk raising a generation unsure of their potential.”

The colourful ceremony featured pupils dressed like doctors, engineers, pilots, lawyers, journalists, ICT experts, fashion designers and entrepreneurs, reflecting a wide range of aspirations.

The school’s management reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the career day as an annual tradition aimed at raising informed, inspired and future-ready learners.