For the 3rd Time, Nigeria’s ‘PadHer’ Initiative Named One of World’s Most Impactful Education Solutions

Omolabake Fasogbon

In a major milestone for African-led innovation, ‘PadHer’ – the menstrual health education initiative founded in Nigeria by social entrepreneur Chika Nwaogu – has been named one of the world’s 100 most impactful and scalable innovations in education, by HundrED, for the third time.

This achievement places PadHer among a select group of innovations globally to earn the recognition multiple times, and the only innovation originating from Nigeria to be honoured this many times by the international education non-profit.

HundrED’s annual Global Collection highlights breakthrough solutions transforming education systems around the world, and PadHer’s consistent appearance on the list underscores the strength, sustainability and growing impact of its work across Africa.

PadHer recently secured $140,000 in funding to reach 3,500 schoolgirls in Ghana with comprehensive menstrual health education, comic-based learning, and access to reusable sanitary products.

In the first phase of the project, PadHer, in partnership with Girls Club Ghana and with the instrumental support of EJY Foundation – has already reached 1,750 girls in the Volta Region of Ghana, delivering fun, stigma-free menstrual health workshops and equipping girls with the knowledge and tools they need to manage their periods with dignity.

This marks the successful completion of half of PadHer’s Ghana target. With the Volta phase completed, PadHer is now preparing to move into the Ahafo and Eastern Regions of Ghana to impact the remaining 1,750 girls, completing its goal of reaching 3,500 girls under the project.

This strategic shift was made to better align with the funder’s commitment to supporting enabling environments in cocoa-growing communities, where many girls still face deep-rooted stigma and limited access to menstrual health education and products.

PadHer said it will continue collaborating with Girls Club Ghana, leveraging their strong networks and experience in Ghana, and work with a new implementation partner in the Ahafo Region to deepen community reach and engagement.

The new partner will be formally announced ahead of the next round of workshops starting in January.

Founded by Chika Nwaogu, PadHer uses comic books, animations and digital games to teach menstrual health, puberty and SRHR in a fun, relatable, and stigma-free way. The initiative has already empowered over 100,000 girls across Africa, helping them stay in school, build confidence, and challenge harmful myths around menstruation.

Reflecting on PadHer’s third recognition by HundrED, Nwaogu said: “This honour is a powerful reminder that African innovations can lead global change. Every girl we reach is a girl who doesn’t have to skip school or question her worth because of her period.”

PadHer’s Director of Operations and Partnerships, Thelma Ahamba, highlighted the importance of strong local partners: “Our impact in Ghana is possible because we work hand-in-hand with trusted grassroots organisations. From Volta to Ahafo and Eastern, our comic-based curriculum, combined with the passion of partners like Girls Club Ghana and EJY Foundation, ensure that the lessons don’t end when the workshops do.”

Beyond its three-time recognition by HundrED as one of the world’s most impactful and scalable education innovations, PadHer has also been listed on the EduEvidence Global EdTech Evidence List, positioning it among the most trusted and evidence-aligned education solutions worldwide.

With new funding, expanded partnerships and a growing footprint in Ghana, PadHer continues to dismantle menstrual taboos, restore girls’ confidence, and keep more African girls learning and thriving.