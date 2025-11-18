Senate Demands Probe of $30m Safe-School Funds, Canvasses Recruitment of 100,000 Troops After Kebbi Abduction

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday issued its strongest security directive yet, demanding an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the more than $30 million spent on Nigeria’s Safe-School Programme.

The red chamber also urged President Bola Tinubu to authorise the urgent recruitment of 100,000 additional military personnel to confront the deepening crisis of school abductions across the country.

The lawmakers’ anger was ignited by Monday’s deadly attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, where terrorists killed the school’s vice-principal, wounded a school guard and abducted 25 students despite the presence of some police personnel.

The incident triggered outrage within the Senate, prompting calls for a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture and a rigorous auditing of all funds channelled into school protection efforts since 2014.

Presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the session began with a sombre review of the attack before the lawmakers unanimously resolved to move into a closed-door meeting to deliberate on classified national security matters after adopting formal prayers.

A minute’s silence was observed in honour of the slain vice-principal, with prayers offered for the safe return of the abducted girls.

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) launched a scathing critique of the Safe-School Programme, insisting that billions budgeted at federal, state and donor levels had produced little measurable protection for vulnerable institutions.

He demanded an immediate probe into the utilisation of the funds, which included more than $30 million mobilised between 2014 and 2021 for schools in the North-east alongside contributions from Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom and other international partners.

Oshiomhole said: “What happened to the money earmarked for the Safe School Programme? People have turned security into business.

“We cannot monetise the deaths of our citizens. If these funds were properly used, we should not still be witnessing terrorists walking into schools to kidnap children with ease.”

Oshiomhole further called for a drastic strengthening of the armed forces through a recruitment drive of no fewer than 100,000 new personnel.

He argued that Nigeria’s population and security demands had far outgrown the capacity of its current military strength.

He said: “We don’t have enough men and women in uniform to cover this country.

“This recruitment will not only boost our defence capacity but also provide employment for our youth.”

The Senate President threw his weight behind the probe, vowing that the chamber would uncover the truth about how the funds were allocated, spent and monitored.

He said Nigerians deserved full transparency, especially given the repeated targeting of children.

“These criminals are going after soft targets. We must find out why the Safe-School Programme has failed to protect them,” he said.

The debate was triggered by a motion sponsored by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), who described the Kebbi attack as “a slap in the face of our nation”.

He recalled a similar abduction in the state in 2022, stressing that it took four years for the abducted girls to be recovered.

“A country that cannot secure its children cannot fulfil its obligation to its citizens,” he warned.

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan cautioned that Nigeria risked “losing an entire generation” if school attacks continued unchecked.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu urged stronger collaboration between states and security agencies, while Senator Victor Umeh demanded immediate deployment of modern tracking technology to fast-track the rescue of the abducted students.

Senator Solomon Lalong questioned the effectiveness of the World Bank–supported Safe Schools initiative, warning that the country must avoid “another Chibok,” a reference to the infamous 2014 mass abduction in Borno State.

Multiple senators used the opportunity to highlight the chronic manpower shortage in Nigeria’s military.

Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger) declared that the armed forces were overstretched and incapable of adequately covering the country’s vast forests and porous borders.

He advocated the involvement of community leaders and traditional institutions in intelligence gathering.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi criticised what he described as the disjointed approach of security agencies.

He urged better coordination, accountability and measurable targets.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River) described the Kebbi attack as “heartbreaking,” insisting that the government must set clear deadlines for security agencies.

Beyond calling for the recruitment of 100,000 soldiers, the Senate also resolved to establish an ad hoc committee made up of the Committees on Finance, Defence, Army, Air Force, Education and Police Affairs to investigate all appropriations and expenditures under the Safe-School Programme.

The committee is expected to uncover the reasons behind the persistent vulnerability of schools despite years of heavy investment.

Akpabio condemned attempts to give the Kebbi attack any religious colouration, warning Nigerians not to allow terrorists to divide the country.

He said: “Crime is crime. It doesn’t matter under which administration it occurs or who the victims are. We must rescue our girls.”

Security forces have already launched a search-and-rescue operation in Kebbi, but lawmakers warned that unless accountability, manpower expansion and technological upgrades are prioritised, the tragedies will continue.

The Senate’s resolutions are expected to form key inputs at an upcoming national security summit, where lawmakers and security chiefs will reassess Nigeria’s defence strategy amid rising school-targeted attacks.