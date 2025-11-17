Tinubu Lauds Super Eagles, Charges Team To Prepare For 2026 African Nations Cup 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday lauded the Super Eagles for putting up their best efforts towards qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, despite their loss in the playoffs on Sunday.

Nigeria’s dream of featuring in the World Cup was dashed as Congo DR eliminated the Super Eagles in a dramatic qualifier play-off on Sunday night in Morocco.

The Eagles lost in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 in extra time. DR Congo triumphed 4-3 on penalties to advance to the Inter-Confederation play-off, keeping their own 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

The president, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, charged the Eagles to put behind them the loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo and prepare for the African Cup of Nations, which will be held from January 2026 to February 2026 in Morocco.

Tinubu said although it was painful that the Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup tournament for the second consecutive time, the team must be commended for striving hard to reach the Mundial, particularly after winning their first playoff match.

According to the president, “Notwithstanding the unfortunate loss, we must commend the players for their efforts and continue to support them.

“We must now plug all the loopholes. Our football administrators, players and indeed all stakeholders must go back to the drawing board.

“Now is the time to focus all efforts on the Cup of Nations. Our Super Eagles must recover the lost glory.”