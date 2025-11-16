Tinubu Sends Emissary To Restore Peace, Foster Intercommunal Harmony in Plateau

* Presidential aide meets Christian clerics, Fulani Miyetti Allah community leaders

* Community-based peace structure to stabilise North-central region

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has dispatched an emissary, Dr. Abiodun Essiet, to Plateau State as part of moves to restore peace and enhance intercommunal harmony in the state.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Essiet, a senior special assistant on community engagement in the North-central zone, has spent two days in the state meeting with Christian clerics and Fulani Miyetti Allah community leaders with the efforts culminating in a town hall meeting in Jos, the state capital.

Delegates from various local government areas, traditional rulers, women and youth leaders gathered to discuss ways to strengthen community-based peace structures and promote coexistence among diverse communities.

Essiet paid a courtesy visit to Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, Chairman of the Regional Church Council (RCC), in Barkin Ladi, where discussions centred on faith-based leadership and its role in promoting peace, unity and social development.

Along with Dachomo, she addressed some widows and conveyed President Tinubu’s message of fostering ethnic reconciliation in the state.

Dachomo has been the loudest voice of Christian communities in the state.

She also met with Fulani leaders in Barkin Ladi to foster dialogue and mutual understanding between pastoral and farming communities, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive engagement.

Later in the day, she conducted a workshop on establishing a community peace structure for the 17 local government areas in Jos.

Essiet also held a closed-door meeting with the Irigwe community, the Miyetti Allah group, and representatives from the Youth Council of Bassa LGA.

They focused on sustaining peace and discussed how the 17-member peace committee strengthens dialogue, reconciliation and coexistence between the two communities.

Essiet reiterated President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to peace and inclusive governance, noting that the Community-Based Peace Structure serves as a key instrument for grassroots unity, dialogue and long-term stability in the North-central region. ‎

A quick win in the peace efforts was the resolution of the conflict between David Toma, the owner of Agha Farm in Gyel district of Jos South and some herdsmen.

Toma seized two cows following the destruction of his farm.

On November 15, 2025, MACBAN Chairman of Bassa Local Government Area, Alhaji Isah Yau, paid a compensation of N500,000 to Toma, who subsequently released the cows.

All parties signed an undertaking to embrace peace in the state.