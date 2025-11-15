World Kindness Day : Tobechi Achionye Takes ‘Inclusive Runway for Kindness’ to Children With Special Needs

Tobechi Achionye , a multi-talented autistic artist and runway model, also known as Kind Toby, has held the debut edition of the Inclusive Runway for Kindness show with children with special needs to mark the 2025 World Kindness Day.

The event took place on Thursday November 13, 2025, at the School for Special Needs in Kuje, Abuja, with the theme, “Kindness for All Abilities.”

It brought together over 100 children with diverse abilities and backgrounds, as well as professional models, designers, educators, and dignitaries, in a historic gathering that celebrated inclusion, creativity, and compassion.

The World Kindness Day, celebrated globally each year on November 13, highlights the power of kindness in communities, and encourages individuals to overlook boundaries, race and religion and show kindness to others.

Inspired by Kind Toby, the first male autistic model to walk an African runway, the Inclusive Runway for Kindness demonstrated how fashion can be a powerful tool for inclusion and social change.

Custom-designed outfits by Abdul of Romzy fashion house,highlighted vibrant diversity and confidence, and each child walked the runway with pride, proving that fashion can empower and build equality.

The event featured a live performance by Kind Toby, who sang his hit songs “I Be Somebody” and “Be Kind” featuring OG Agbbah, inspiring the crowd and reinforcing the message of unity and kindness.

Other attractions included the Walk for Kindness, featuring Kind Toby as the lead model alongside other professional models clothed by Herboojah .

The colourful runway brought together children, parents, fashion enthusiasts, including Zee Michael Obasi, Creative Director of Herboojah,as well as representatives of corporate bodies, such as Transcorp Hilton, FRSC , Nigerian Police, educators, and members of the community.

Reflecting on the event, Kind Toby stated that the Inclusive Runway is “a movement of love” that ensures every child feels seen and valued.

He added that , “We all can be somebody when we choose kindness.”

In their goodwill messages, stakeholders lauded Kind Toby and his team for using the historic event to celebrate courage, inclusion and creativity .

Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa. , Senior Special Assistant to the president on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, commended Toby and his team for organising the event.

According to Isa,“Inclusion is the hallmark of any kindness, and that is why President Bola Tinubu created the office of the Senior Special Assistant to him on people with special needs for inclusive empowerment”.

“I am calling on everybody, including corporate bodies to come together for a partnership so that we can advance the cause of inclusion for persons with disabilities,” he said.

Mrs. Noni Okocha, CEO of the NGO, ‘I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’ noted that the children demonstrated the true beauty of inclusion and kindness through their creativity and courage.

Also speaking, Sen. Frank Ibezim, called for equitable systems and structures to promote acceptance and access for children with special needs.

Ibezim, founder of the Senator Frank Ibezim Foundation said, “All we are trying to do is to encourage inclusion because there is a strong ability in every disability”.

He noted that the event was more than a fashion showcase, but a statement of love and inclusion with national impact.

Mr. Martin Zarybnicky, General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, sponsors of the event, represented by Mr. Ifeanyi Nnadi, lauded the initiative, adding that it aligned their vision and commitment to impactful community initiatives.

Dr. Onyi Achionye, Founder of Raise Health & Wellness Organization (RHWO) and custodian of the Kind Toby initiative, expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who identified with the project

She noted that such a kind gesture would foster inclusive opportunities, creative empowerment and awareness programmes for individuals with ‘diverse abilities.’

The highpoint of the event was the launch of the Ifon Literacy Kindness and Disability Books, authored by Renee Okocha and Zara Okocha, founders of “I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’ and authors of over 70 children’s books for the Ifon Classroom Library Project.

The storybooks, inspired by persons with disabilities and Kind Toby, aim to promote empathy, confidence, and understanding of disability inclusion among children in schools and special learning centres.

According to the organisers, the Inclusive Runway for Kindness is set to become an annual event committed to advancing inclusion, diversity, and kindness through fashion and creative expression, empowering children with disabilities to celebrate their uniqueness and shape a more inclusive society.