Senate: FCC Must Be Led by Men, Women of Integrity 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, yesterday declared that only men and women of unquestionable integrity are fit to lead the Federal Character Commission (FCC), given its central role in safeguarding equity and national cohesion.



Onyesoh made the remark in Abuja after the committee screened 38 nominees, including Hon. (Mrs.) Ayo Hulayat Omidiran, proposed as Chairman, whose names were forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation.



The FCC, he emphasised, stands at the core of Nigeria’s delicate balance of fairness, inclusiveness and equal access to federal opportunities, making the character and credibility of its leadership non-negotiable.



“The Federal Character Commission is pivotal to the unity of this country. It must be led by men and women of integrity who understand the weight of its constitutional mandate,” Onyesoh told journalists after the screening.



“The committee has diligently carried out its mandate and will submit its report to the Senate for further legislative action,” he added.

The nominees, representing all states of the federation and the FCT, underwent what insiders described as one of the most rigorous vetting processes in recent years.



The committee scrutinised their police fingerprint reports, verified their asset declarations with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and assessed their competence and readiness to enforce the federal character principle as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Hon. Omidiran, the nominee for Chairman, appeared before the committee alongside 37 others seeking appointment as Commissioners.

Onyesoh noted that the FCC’s statutory duty of ensuring fairness in federal appointments and the equitable distribution of national resources requires leadership committed to transparency and justice.

He added that the Senate would not compromise on the quality of individuals appointed to such a sensitive institution.

He said, “The Commission’s work touches the nerve centre of our federation.

“It is therefore important that those chosen to lead it are persons who appreciate the gravity of its role and are determined to uphold the values of fairness and national balance.”

The committee’s report is expected to be laid before the Senate at plenary next week, paving the way for the confirmation of the nominees.