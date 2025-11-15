Air Peace Operations Disrupted Nationwide as Lessor Withdraws Aircraft 

Chinedu Eze

Air Peace yesterday explained why it has suffered flight disruption in the past few days, disclosing that four of its aircraft were suddenly withdrawn by its lessor, in a breach of contract that was supposed to come to an end next year.

The airline passengers experienced severe operational disruptions yesterday, resulting in flight delays and cancellations because the lessor, SmartLynx Airlines, withdrew the four aircraft from Air Peace without notice.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nowel Ngala, said Air Peace entered a wet-lease agreement with Smartlynx when 13 of its aircraft were ferried overseas for scheduled maintenance abroad.

“To avoid service gaps and ensure Nigerians could continue to travel conveniently, Air Peace leased aircraft from SmartLynx in a bid to support Nigerian passengers during peak travel periods,” Ngala explained.

He said the disruptions were caused by the “abrupt and unjustified withdrawal of four aircraft we wet-leased from SmartLynx Airlines. This withdrawal was done without prior notice, a clear violation of industry standards, and of the agreement between both parties.

“What makes this even more concerning is that SmartLynx had collected money upfront from Air Peace, fully aware that the rightfully owners of the aircraft (from whom they leased the aircraft from and then leased to Air Peace) would be withdrawing their aircraft from them because they have been in default of payments to the said owners,” he said.

The chief commercial officer disclosed that over $5 million of Air Peace money including over a million dollars paid as security deposits for those aircraft are with lessor while they are about to run away from Nigeria and this situation has caused Air Peace over 15 million dollars in damages to Air Peace.

He said these aircraft had already been rostered for scheduled flights, and their sudden removal created significant gaps in our operations.

He noted that other airlines who leased aircraft from SmartLynx from other parts of the world were similarly affected, confirming a broad pattern of unprofessional conduct.

“We consider this action by Smartlynx to be serious breach of contract, fraudulent, and a premeditated scheme that has inflicted financial loss and reputational damage not just to Air Peace but indirectly to Nigerian traveling public, whom we serve with pride,” he said.

Ngala also disclosed that despite SmartLynx’s actions, Air Peace has released three of the aircraft in question to their rightful owners in good faith, adding that the remaining one aircraft remains in Nigeria while Air Peace is requesting for a refund of its funds.

He noted that this is not the first time Air Peace has been placed in a difficult situation by a ‘fraudulent lessor.’

“SYPHAX Airlines of Tunisia vanished with over $2 million from Air Peace about two years ago and never returned the money, claiming they were taking their aircraft for maintenance; but the aircraft was never returned, and the funds remained unaccounted for till date, as the airline went into bankruptcy.

“These actions, unfortunately, reflect the challenges Nigerian carriers often face in international leasing arrangements, we cannot allow that to happen again,” Ngala said.

He however disclosed that despite these setbacks, some of its aircraft have completed maintenance and are returning to service.

“Two aircraft have already arrived. Starting next week, we expect to resume full operations across all our routes as more of our aircraft return,” he said.

He said while he regretted the difficulties passengers have experienced, he also appreciated their patience and understanding throughout this period.

“Air Peace remains firmly committed to providing safe, reliable, and world-class flight services. We assure the Nigerian public that we are taking every necessary step to prevent such disruptions in the future and to hold all defaulting partners accountable,” he added.