The Alternative Bank Named Most Innovative Bank

The Alternative Bank (‘AltBank’) has been honoured as the ‘Innovative Bank of the Year’ at the 7th African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF), underscoring its commitment to transformative, inclusive financial solutions across the continent.

The award, presented in Lagos, celebrates the bank’s commitment to driving positive change through financial products and services grounded in non-interest principles.

“This award affirms what we’ve always believed, that innovation and integrity can coexist at the heart of banking,” said Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director (South) at The Alternative Bank.

“It reflects the trust our clients place in us and our shared vision of a more sustainable and inclusive future.” Professor AbdulRazzaq Alaro, Chairman of the AICIF Award Panel, praised the transparency of the process, commending the awardees for their significant contributions to advancing interest-free financing for Africans.

“The AICIF awards are a special way of recognising the exceptional innovation and dedication demonstrated by individuals and organisations in advancing Islamic finance across Africa,” he said. The Alternative Bank stands out in Nigeria’s banking sector by combining non-interest principles with cutting-edge digital solutions. Launched as a non-interest window in 2014 and officially licensed as a bank in 2023, the Bank has positioned itself as an industry leader. Its offerings, such as the AltElite premium banking suite and an innovative gold-based rewards system, are redefining banking for a new generation of customers.