Raphael Nwachukwu Arinze for Funeral November 28

Dr Sir Raphael Nwachukwu Arinze will will be laid to mothet-earth at his country home come November 28, 2025.

This was disclosed in statement signed by Pharm Chinedu Ogonna Arinze and Sir Chika Arinze.

According to the statement, the funeral pans will kickstart on Monday November 24, 2025 with Commendation Service by 4pm at Church of the Pentecost (Anglican Communion) by Old Government House Awka.

Followed by Service of Songs by Council of Knights on Wednesday November 26, 2025 at Diocese of Awka at 3pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, Paul University.

On Thursday November 27, 2025, will be another Service of Songs at his residence in Akaba, Umudiji, Umuohama Ukpor by 5pm.

Friday 28, November, 2025 starts with Lying in State for a Requiem Thanksgiving Service, at St. Andrews Anglican Church Umuohama Ukpor by the Council of Knights,Diocese of Nnewi, Anglican Communion at 8:30am while the funeral service kicks off by 10:00am at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Umuohama Ukpor.

Interment follows immediately at the family compound by the members of the Clergy and immediate family while reception follows after at the popular St. Mary’s Catholic Church Field by Ohineleke Central School, Umuohama, Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The funeral will be wrapped up with a thanksgiving service at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Umuohama Ukpor on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

