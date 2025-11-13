‘We Will Do Our Best  to Keep Kogi Safe’

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Commander of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Kasim Umar-Sidi, has assured Kogi State that the army will continue to do its best in ensuring that bandits terrorising the state are dealt with seriously, to enable the people of the state live peacefully.

Umar-Sidi stated this yesterday while addressing the executive members of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council, during a courtesy call on him in his office.

The commander urged Nigerians to support security agencies to enable them perform their statutory obligation, noting that branding Nigeria as a disgraced nation and a country of concern as a result of the security challenges facing the country is not encouraging to the gallant soldiers staking their lives to defend the country.

According to him, “Our officers and men are being killed in the sacrifice we make to keep this nation safe for the citizens. Any negative perception or report against our men or the military in general dampens their morale.

“Therefore, the people should not put issues on the prism of religion, which cannot help us move forward as a nation.” Brigadier Umar-Sidi, who is the fifth commander of the 12 Brigade, also advised Nigerians that “whenever there are challenges, we should, as a people, put heads together to see how best we can solve them for the growth and development of the country.

“Nigeria is for all of us, and we don’t have another country we can call our own, therefore, we should put this nation first above any personal interest so that this challenge of insecurity can be tackled.”

He commended the Correspondents’ Exco for the courtesy visit, and pledged the Command’s readiness to partner the chapel toward the dissemination of the 12 Brigade Nigeria Army’s activities to the public.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Chapel, Segun Ademola Salami of the Channels Television, told the commander that the Exco was in his office to solicit a partnership toward publicising the efforts being made in securing the people of Kogi State.

Salami said that the military, especially the 12 Brigade Command, was doing a lot in Kogi State in the area of dealing with kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists but such feats are under reported.

“I want to assure you that the Correspondents Chapel is very ready to partner you and give the Command the desired publicity,” he stated.