Tinubu to Editors: Criticise Govt Policies But Don’t Compromise National Unity

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, told Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to exercise its watchdog role with fairness and patriotism, saying criticism of the government must not be at the expense of national unity or affect the country’s global image.

Tinubu also told the editors that irresponsible reporting and misinformation could undermine national cohesion and democratic stability.

Declaring open the ongoing 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), with the theme, “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” at State House, Abuja, Tinubu declared, “Verification must be your anchor. Balance must be your principle. Criticise government policy, but do so with knowledge and fairness. Let your aim be to help build, not destroy.”

While stating that dissent was natural in a diverse country, he warned that disagreement must never erode national cohesion.

He said, “Debate is part of our reality, but disagreement must never translate into weakening national unity. The national interest must be paramount.”

Tinubu urged editors to remain conscious of how they portrayed Nigeria to the global community.

According to him: “This is our country. How we project Nigeria to the outside world matters. Let us choose clarity over confusion, responsibility over recklessness, and hope over despair.”

The president acknowledged the media’s historic role in national awakening and democratic resistance, but cautioned that cynicism and unverified claims now posed significant threats to national unity.

He recalled the outrage that greeted his early economic reforms in the wake of his administration in 2023, particularly foreign exchange liberalisation and removal of arbitrage, but maintained that the policies were necessary to curb corruption and lay the foundation for long-term economic recovery.

He stated, “When I assumed office and removed the arbitrage to stop corruption and strengthen the economy, you all dealt with me. But today, we should celebrate that progress is being made. The days of darkness are ending; the economy is on the path to improvement.”

The president reiterated his government’s commitment to restoring macroeconomic stability, attracting investment, and improving citizens’ well-being, even as the reforms remain demanding.

Tinubu hailed the Nigerian media’s courage during the military era, honouring journalists who endured intimidation, detention, and hardship in defence of national ideals.

He said, “Journalism in Nigeria has been more than a profession, it has been an instrument of national awakening. Their sacrifices form part of the foundation upon which our democracy rests.”

He was, however, quick to remind editors that their decisions shaped national mood and perception, especially in an age where social media had quickened the spread of misinformation.

Responding to requests by NGE, including value added tax VAT exemptions for media houses, tax credits, affordable loans, digitisation grants, and repeal of laws inhibiting press freedom, the president said the requests had his “endorsement”.

On national security, Tinubu acknowledged threats from terrorism and banditry, but expressed confidence in ongoing efforts by security forces.

“We are challenged by terrorism and banditry, but our forces are inspired. They put their lives on the line to defend our sovereignty,” he stated.

Delivering the keynote address at the occasion, Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodimma, stressed that editors would not be bystanders in the 2027 elections, but catalysts whose narratives will shape the country’s democratic future.

Uzodimma said editors wielded immense influence in shaping national perception and they must be accountable for the narratives they promoted, particularly during election seasons.

“You are not spectators in 2027; you are catalysts. The narratives you shape will determine whether Nigerians see the elections through a tribal lens or a shared national destiny,” he said.

Uzodimma urged Nigerian editors to take greater responsibility for protecting electoral integrity and restoring public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stated, “If you have a role in democratic governance and national cohesion, you must also assume responsibility for electoral integrity. Without electoral integrity, there can be no democracy.”

The Imo State governor stated that media coverage of the 2023 elections contributed to public mistrust, with some reports portraying the electoral process as collapsed, based on selective or premature calls.

He cited the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, which found that 49 per cent of Nigerians distrusted the media, describing the trend as “deeply alarming”.

Uzodimma warned that editorial choices carried consequences, stressing that decisions on what to publish, which voices to prioritise, and how political events are framed directly affect national cohesion, voter confidence, and democratic resilience.

“When every disagreement is framed as a crisis and every electoral challenge treated as systemic fraud, you feed polarisation and deepen distrust,” he said.

He called on editors to embrace an “objectivity of responsibility” anchored on accuracy, verification, and context, rather than speed or sensationalism driven by commercial pressure.

Uzodimma also highlighted positive economic indicators, oversubscription of Nigeria’s Eurobond, a buoyant stock market, and rising investor confidence, as examples of fact-based reporting that reinforced cohesion without compromising scrutiny.

“Let 2027 be the year the Nigerian media becomes the architect of a shared democratic future,” he stressed.

The governor lauded Tinubu’s presence at the conference, describing it as a testament to the media’s strategic role in national development.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, echoed the commendation of Tinubu’s presence at the conference, and said yesterday was the first time a sitting Nigerian president had attended an NGE conference.

Idris called it a “profound acknowledgment of the fourth estate”.

He likened Tinubu’s political journey to the resilience of the Nigerian press, recalling how he resisted federal pressure as Lagos governor.

“Like the press under military dictatorship, President Tinubu resisted oppression. He understands that an independent media is not a foe of government but the foundation of a lasting democracy,” Idris said.

He also assured editors that the upcoming modernised tax regime was designed to strengthen infrastructure, education, and healthcare, saying requests for media tax exemptions will be addressed in due course.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to press freedom, Idris stated that no broadcast station had been shut down for critical reporting.

He pointed to UNESCO’s decision to grant Nigeria hosting rights for the global Media and Information Literacy Institute as proof of support.

He urged editors to act as partners in national renewal through responsible reporting saying, “The best editor is the one who knows what not to publish. Let us tell the Nigerian story with balance, truth, and an unshakable belief in our future.

“The fourth estate has remained constant. Let it continue to stand strong in defence of the people.”

In his intervention, Chairman of THISDAY/ ARISE Media Group and Co-chair of the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference, Nduka Obaigbena, warned that Nigeria risked losing its voice in the global media space due to artificial intelligence and foreign control of digital content.

According to the immediate past President of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), “Thirty years ago, on 10th of November 1995, we, editors and publishers, were invited to this presidential Villa by the then head of state, General Sani Abacha. As we sat in one of the conference rooms of the FEC, the soldiers spoke to us and said to us, Ken Saro-Wiwa was executed. That was 30 years ago under military dictatorship.

“So, 30 years later, we are here celebrating engagement with the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So I thought we must understand why democracy matters, why we must engage, why we must sustain democracy for the greater good of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Obaigbena also used the opportunity to call for the protection of current economic stability and the gains of reforms to put the country in better stead.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President of NGE, Eze Anaba, raised concerns about the worsening financial state of the Nigerian media, warning that many media organisations are on the brink of collapse due to soaring operational costs.

Anaba stated that the price of a ton of newsprint, lasting only a few days, had risen to between N1.3 million and N1.4 million, a trend that had left newsrooms overwhelmed by rising production expenses.

“The media today is distressed. Many organisations simply cannot pay salaries, not because they are incompetent, but because the cost of production has become prohibitive,” he said.

Anaba said the inability of media houses to retain journalists threatened democratic accountability.

“If the media cannot keep journalists employed, it cannot inform citizens; and without an informed citizenry, democracy is weakened,” he added.

To save the industry, the Guild president proposed 5-10-year corporate tax relief for media companies; VAT exemptions on essential inputs; tax credits for corporations advertising in verified Nigerian outlets; and low-interest loan windows through the Bank of Industry and Development Bank of Nigeria to support equipment upgrades and digital migration.

He also called for a Media Innovation Fund to support online platforms, data journalism, and multimedia storytelling.

Anaba stressed that the proposed interventions were not acts of patronage, but safeguards for democracy.

He said, “When the press thrives, democracy breathes. When the press is stifled, democracy suffocates.”

He urged the federal government to act swiftly.

The two-day conference, which continues today at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, features panel discussions on law, politics, and the economy.

ANEC2025, which brought together more than 400 editors across the country’s media space, including print, broadcast and new media, was graced by top government functionaries, among whom were Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and officials from various states.

Co-chaired by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III and Obaigbena, the event had former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Segun Osoba; and former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, among the lead participants.

On Thursday, discussions will shift to national security and the evolution of the newsroom, with Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd.) doing a presentation on “Media, Terrorism, and National Security,” and Professor Abiodun Adeniyi of Baze University addressing, “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and the Credibility Gap.”

The event will close with a gala night featuring the induction of new members and the elevation of new Fellows of the Guild, including Dr. Amanze Obi, Casmir Igbokwe, Arinze Azuh, Ephraims Tokan Sheyin, Dr. Sulaiman Sule, and Ken Njoku.