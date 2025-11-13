  • Thursday, 13th November, 2025

Glovo Strengthens Customer Experience with LiveOps Hub

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Glovo, a leading technology platform offering on demand services from restaurants, supermarkets and stores, has officially launched its LiveOps Hub in Abuja, marking a major step in strengthening customer support, operational efficiency, and talent development across Nigeria.

The new hub is designed to tackle key challenges within Nigeria’s fast-growing

e-commerce ecosystem, including low digital trust, infrastructure volatility, and the need for 24/7 real-time service.

According to the General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola, the Abuja LiveOps Hub demonstrates the company’s ongoing investment in innovation, reliability, and human capital development in Nigeria. Akinola explained that the new facility integrates advanced Artificial Intelligence technology with human intelligence to ensure seamless and secure service.

