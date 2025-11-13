CAF World Cup Playoffs to Air Live on SuperSport

The Super Eagles will kick of their journey in the CAF World Cup play-offs against Gabon today while DR Congo and Cameroon go to battle in the second semifinal. The mini-tournament, to be held in Morocco, will decide who will advance to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March.

Both matches of the CAF Playoffs will air Live on SuperSport Africa 1 (GOtv Ch. 63, DStv Ch. 207). Nigeria vs Gabon at 5:00 p.m. and DR Congo vs Cameroon at 8:00 p.m.

For the Super Eagles, the stakes could not be higher. A late resurgence, capped by Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick in a 4–0 win over Benin, secured their passage on goal difference. Nigeria, six-time World Cup participants, will seek to reassert their pedigree after missing Qatar 2022, with coach Eric Chelle banking on Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi to deliver.

Gabon, captained by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, remain outsiders but dangerous. The Panthers’ consistency during the qualifiers makes them a potential spoiler if Nigeria falter.

In the second semi-final, DR Congo’s discipline under Sébastien Desabre will be tested against a turbulent yet battle-hardened Cameroon side.

Despite off-field controversies, the Indomitable Lions boast the experience and quality to thrive under pressure.

Winners from Thursday’s matches will meet in Sunday’s final, also in Rabat, for a place in the intercontinental play-off that could seal Africa’s final ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.