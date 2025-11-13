Anietie Udoh Appointed Judge for 2025 Digital Media Awards Africa

Renowned Nigerian marketing professional and Divisional Director of Marketing at Marketing Edge magazine, Anietie Udoh, has once again been selected as a judge for an international award this time, the 2025 Digital Media Awards (DMA) Africa.

In a letter signed by Brian Njagi, Chairperson of the DMA Committee, Udoh was commended for his expertise and experience, which the organisers described as “invaluable to the success of these awards.”

Now in its ninth year, the DMA Awards have built a reputation as one of Eastern Africa’s leading platforms for recognising innovation and effectiveness in digital media.

The 2025 jury, led by Alemu, features top creative and marketing leaders from across Africa, with the judging process scheduled to be conducted fully online for greater flexibility.

This latest recognition adds to Udoh’s growing list of international appointments.

Earlier in the year, he was named a juror for the 2025 International ECHO Awards, International Content Marketing Awards, Effie Awards South Africa, and the PR Power List 2025, jointly organised by GLG Communications and The Guardian Nigeria.

With nearly two decades of experience spanning journalism, public relations, and integrated marketing, Udoh has been instrumental in expanding Marketing Edge’s global partnerships with renowned industry institutions such as Cannes Lions, The Loeries, and the New York Festivals.

His continued recognition on the global stage underscores both his personal distinction and the growing influence of African marketing professionals in shaping the future of global communications.