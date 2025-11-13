Activists Slam NAFDAC over  Ban on Sachet Alcoholic  Beverages

Mary Nnah

A civil rights group, ‘Stand Up Nigeria’, has strongly opposed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, over the alleged ban on the production, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small-volume bottles.

The group described the move as “draconian and economically counterproductive.”

A statement signed by Convener of Stand Up Nigeria, Sunday Attah, stated that: “We read with rude shock, a piece of news item in the media credited to NAFDAC, purportedly placing a ban on the production, distribution and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small-volume PET/glass bottles (below 200ml), by December 2025.”

Attah stated that this pronouncement by the NAFDAC DG, in collaboration with some members of the Nigerian Senate, is “in sharp contrast to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The activist further explained that a high-powered committee of stakeholders had validated the National Alcohol Policy in October 2025, where key recommendations were made, including multi-sectoral action plans, robust enforcement, and monitoring.

“All of these were agreed upon by stakeholders at the event, which we believe was a more transparent process as against the recent pronouncement of purported outright ban,” Attah added.

He warned that the ban would have severe economic implications, including the loss of over N1.9 trillion investment, mass retrenchment of over 500,000 direct employees, and approximately five million indirect jobs.

“It would have grievous consequences for our nascent economy, resulting in a loss of over N1.9 trillion investment, by indigenous Nigerian companies with attendant mass retrenchment of over 500,000 direct employees, and approximately five million indirect jobs through contracts, marketing, and other logistics,” he said.

The group, therefore, urged the Senate to revisit the matter and conduct a stakeholders’ consultation, either through a public hearing or focus meetings with relevant industry players.

“That the Senate should act with dignity, fairness, and respect for all in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that they swore to uphold, and revisit the matter by way of calling for a stakeholders’ consultation,” Attah said.

The group also wants the NAFDAC DG to desist from further running the agency like a private business enterprise and subjecting it to public ridicule, or resign. “That Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, the NAFDAC DG, should desist from further running the agency like a private business enterprise and subjecting it to public ridicule or resign, as her actions and continued stay in office pose a serious threat to the full implementation of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Attah added.