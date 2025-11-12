Tinubu to Editors: Criticise Govt Policies But Don’t Compromise National Unity

.Identifies irresponsible reporting, misinformation as bane of democratic stability

.Nigeria must protect its media voice, says Obaigbena

.NGE seeks tax reliefs, low-interest loans to rescue distressed media sector

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday told the Nigerian Guild of Editors to exercise their watchdog role with fairness and patriotism, saying criticism of government must not be at the expense of national unity or affect country’s global image.

The President also charged the Editors that irresponsible reporting and misinformation could undermine national cohesion and democratic stability.

Declaring open the 21st All Editors Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu declared “Verification must be your anchor. Balance must be your principle. Criticise government policy, but do so with knowledge and fairness. Let your aim be to help build, not destroy.”

While noting that dissent is natural in a diverse country, he warned that disagreement must never erode national cohesion.

He said, “debate is part of our reality, but disagreement must never translate into weakening national unity. The national interest must be paramount.”

Tinubu urged editors to remain conscious of how they portray Nigeria to the global community.

According to him: “This is our country. How we project Nigeria to the outside world matters. Let us choose clarity over confusion, responsibility over recklessness, and hope over despair.”

The President acknowledged the media’s historic role in national awakening and democratic resistance, but cautioned that cynicism and unverified claims now pose significant threats to national unity.

He recalled the outrage that greeted his early economic reforms in the wake of his administration in 2023 particularly foreign exchange liberalisation and removal of arbitrage, but maintained that the policies were necessary to curb corruption and lay the foundation for long-term economic recovery.

His words: “When I assumed office and removed the arbitrage to stop corruption and strengthen the economy, you all dealt with me. But today, we should celebrate that progress is being made. The days of darkness are ending; the economy is on the path to improvement.”

The President reiterated his government’s commitment to restoring macroeconomic stability, attracting investment, and improving citizens’ well-being, even as the reforms remain demanding.

Tinubu hailed the Nigerian media’s courage during the military era, honouring journalists who endured intimidation, detention and hardship in defence of national ideals.

According to him: “Journalism in Nigeria has been more than a profession, it has been an instrument of national awakening. Their sacrifices form part of the foundation upon which our democracy rests.”

He was, however, quick to remind Editors that their decisions shape national mood and perception, especially in an age where social media has quickened the spread of misinformation.

Responding to requests by the NGE, including VAT exemptions for media houses, tax credits, affordable loans, digitisation grants, and repeal of laws inhibiting press freedom, the President said the requests had his “endorsement.”

On national security, Tinubu acknowledged threats from terrorism and banditry but expressed confidence in ongoing efforts by security forces.

“We are challenged by terrorism and banditry, but our forces are inspired. They put their lives on the line to defend our sovereignty,” he stated.

Delivering the keynote address at the occasion, Imo State Governor and Chairman of the board of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodimma, stressed that editors will not be bystanders in the 2027 elections but catalysts whose narratives will shape the nation’s democratic future.

According to him, editors wield immense influence in shaping national perception and must be accountable for the narratives they promote, particularly during election seasons.

“You are not spectators in 2027; you are catalysts. The narratives you shape will determine whether Nigerians see the elections through a tribal lens or a shared national destiny,” he said.

Uzodimma urged Nigerian editors to take greater responsibility for protecting electoral integrity and restoring public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His words: “If you have a role in democratic governance and national cohesion, you must also assume responsibility for electoral integrity. Without electoral integrity, there can be no democracy”.

The Imo governor noted that media coverage of the 2023 elections contributed to public mistrust, with some reports portraying the electoral process as collapsed, based on selective or premature calls.

He cited the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, which found that 49 percent of Nigerians distrust the media, describing the trend as “deeply alarming.”

Uzodimma warned that editorial choices carry consequences: decisions on what to publish, which voices to prioritise, and how political events are framed directly affect national cohesion, voter confidence, and democratic resilience.

“When every disagreement is framed as a crisis and every electoral challenge treated as systemic fraud, you feed polarisation and deepen distrust”.

He called on editors to embrace an “objectivity of responsibility” anchored on accuracy, verification, and context rather than speed or sensationalism driven by commercial pressure.

Uzodimma also highlighted positive economic indicators, oversubscription of Nigeria’s Eurobond, a buoyant stock market, and rising investor confidence, as examples of fact-based reporting that reinforces cohesion without compromising scrutiny.

“Let 2027 be the year the Nigerian media becomes architect of a shared democratic future,” he stressed.

The Imo Governor lauded President Tinubu’s presence at the conference, describing it as a testament to the media’s strategic role in national development.

Also speaking, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, echoed the praise, noting that this is the first time a sitting President has attended an NGE conference, calling it a “profound acknowledgment of the fourth estate.”

Idris likened Tinubu’s political journey to the resilience of the Nigerian press, recalling how he resisted federal pressure as Lagos governor.

“Like the press under military dictatorship, President Tinubu resisted oppression. He understands that an independent media is not a foe of government but the foundation of a lasting democracy,” Idris said.

He also assured editors that the upcoming modernised tax regime is designed to strengthen infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and that requests for media tax exemptions will be addressed in due course.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to press freedom, Idris noted that no broadcast station has been shut down for critical reporting and pointed to UNESCO’s decision to grant Nigeria hosting rights for the global Media and Information Literacy Institute as proof of support.

He urged editors to act as partners in national renewal through responsible reporting saying: “The best editor is the one who knows what not to publish. Let us tell the Nigerian story with balance, truth, and an unshakable belief in our future.

“The fourth estate has remained constant. Let it continue to stand strong in defence of the people,” the Minister further said.

In his intervention, Chairman of THISDAY/ ARISE Media Group and Co-chair of the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference, Nduka Obaigbena, has warned that Nigeria risks losing its voice in the global media space due to artificial intelligence and foreign control of digital content.

Obaigbena announced the forthcoming launch of Lekeelekee, a new media platform set for January, 2026, designed to challenge U.S. and Chinese dominance in content distribution.

He added that artificial intelligence and foreign dominance of the digital content and distribution space are reshaping media globally, potentially marginalizing African voices.

He also cautioned that Nigeria’s fragile economic stability could be undermined by U.S. sanctions and called for collective action to protect democracy and national progress.

Recalling that nearly 30 years ago, under military rule, editors were summoned to the State House under threat, Obaigbena said today’s gathering alongside President Bola Tinubu reflects the country’s progress in consolidating democracy.

According to the immediate past President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), 30 years ago, on 10th of November 1995, we editors and publishers were invited to this presidential Villa by the then head of state, General Sani Abacha, as we sat In one of the conference rooms of the FEC, the soldiers spoke to us and said to us, Ken Sarowiwa was executed, under military dictatorship, that was 30 years ago under military dictatorship. So, 30 years after, we are here celebrating engagement with the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So I thought we must understand why democracy matters, why we must engage, why we must sustain democracy for the greater good of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“There are three leaders who were media owners who have had a fortune of leading Nigeria one way or the other. The first, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, head of state without being head of government.

The second is Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was leader of Opposition and later Deputy Chairman of the Federal Executive Council under Gowon. The third is President Bola Tinubu who is president and head of government , So we’ve had a fortune of having a media owner as head of state. “Therefore hosting us today is an advancement of that. Therefore it means we have to engage, we have to discuss, and we have to understand ourselves. We are at the crossroad of reforms which have been hard and hard fought, and now we stand on the gate of stability. We must protect that economic stability with everything we have. Because if we lose the current stability, we lose the sacrifices of the last two years. It therefore means that collectively, we cannot allow a US sanction, because a US sanction will destabilize the economy and bring us all back to the time before the reforms.

“What does that mean? It means we must engage, it means we must build a coalition of the willing to defeat terrorism and insecurity and defeat poverty.

“As editors, it is our key role in ensuring stability. Having said that, where do editors belong today, we are in the age of AI, it means your whole financial model of having the algorithms of Google leading to searches for all of us, maybe leading to monetization of content is changing.

“AI is changing the format of Google and the format of the search engine, and it’s going to change how journalism is run. And therefore, as Africans we are confronted by a world where one or two countries controls distribution. That is, distribution of content through social media. It is controlled principally by US, and controlled to an extent by China, so that is the future of the information age, we have very little. What are we doing about it? How are we responding to it?

“At THISDAY and ARISE Media group, we have launched our own channel, our own social media channel, to be released in January called LEKELEKE and that will shape the future and challenge the dominance of the US and China, but all of us, all of us, have a responsibility to watch the AI dominated future and build technology and algorithms that will affect how media is distributed and how content is earned.

“So as we gather here today, I think we should celebrate democracy, and we should celebrate Nigeria, and we should work together for the sake of Nigeria. So as we celebrate free speech and Nigeria, I want all of us to give a round of applause to Nigeria, Nigeria, Nigeria.”

Earlier in his address of welcome, President of the Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, raised concerns about the worsening financial state of the Nigerian media, warning that many organisations are on the brink of collapse due to soaring operational costs.

He noted that the price of a ton of newsprint has risen to between N1.3 million and N1.4 million, lasting only a few days, a trend that has left newsrooms overwhelmed by rising production expenses.

“The media today is distressed. Many organisations simply cannot pay salaries, not because they are incompetent, but because the cost of production has become prohibitive,” he said.

Anaba warned that the inability of media houses to retain journalists threatens democratic accountability.

“If the media cannot keep journalists employed, it cannot inform citizens; and without an informed citizenry, democracy is weakened.”

To save the industry, the Guild President proposed 5-10-year corporate tax relief for media companies; VAT exemptions on essential inputs; tax credits for corporations advertising in verified Nigerian outlets; and low-interest loan windows through the Bank of Industry and Development Bank of Nigeria to support equipment upgrades and digital migration.

He also called for a Media Innovation Fund to support online platforms, data journalism and multimedia storytelling.

Anaba stressed that the proposed interventions are not acts of patronage but safeguards for democracy.

“When the press thrives, democracy breathes. When the press is stifled, democracy suffocates,” he said, urging the Federal Government to act swiftly.

The two-day conference, which continues on Thursday at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, features panel discussions on law, politics, and the economy.

The ANEC2025, which drew more than 400 editors across the nation’s media space, including print, broadcast and new media, was graced by top government functioneries, among whom were Governor Ahmed Ododo, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and official from various states.

Co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III and the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/ARISE News Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the event had former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Segun Osoba; and former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, among lead participants.

Prominent speakers include Prof. Awa Kalu, who will lecture on “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics,” and Prof. Sheriff Ibrahim of the University of Abuja, who will speak on “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation.”

On Thursday, discussions will shift to national security and the evolution of the newsroom, with Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd.) presenting on “Media, Terrorism, and National Security,” and Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi of Baze University addressing “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and the Credibility Gap.”

The event will close with a gala night featuring the induction of new members and the elevation of new Fellows of the Guild, including Dr. Amanze Obi, Casmir Igbokwe, Arinze Azuh, Ephraims Tokan Sheyin, Dr. Sulaiman Sule, and Ken Njoku.