Papa Ajasco TV Comedy to Rerun Gen Z Papi Season

Sunday Okobi

Due to popular demand by a multitude of viewers of Papa Ajasco and Company TV Comedy, the longest-running TV comedy in Nigeria, the award-winning season titled: ‘Gen Z Papi’ would be rerun on terrestrial and satellite televisions across Nigeria, and several parts of Africa from November 25, 2025.

According to the Producer of Papa Ajasco and Company, Wale Adenuga Jnr., in statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, “The feedback on our Gen Z Papi season has been really awesome, and since we ended the weekly broadcast in July 2025, we have been receiving multiple calls and messages for a rerun of Gen Z Papi.

“So while we are currently working hard and meticulously on a new exciting season of Papa Ajasco and Company, we would replay all 37 episodes of Gen Z Papi on television. All episodes still remain on our YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’ available to watch for free.”

Papa Ajasco and Company: Gen Z Papi follows the titular character, Papa Ajasco aka Gen Z Papi, as he rises to superstardom as an afrobeats musician while dealing with family issues, and engaging in rivalry with another musician-Emperor Agu.

Others starred are Papa Ajasco, Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, and Miss Pepeiye, as well as several hilarious new supporting characters played by Jude Chukwuka, Jide Kosoko, Rotimi Salami, Francis Odega, Oluchi Amajuoyi, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Nobert Young, JaiyeKuti, Shade Ayinke Ola (Iyalegba), Lalude, Shirley Igwe,Ijebuu, and others.

Starting from November 25, 2025, the 37 episodes of Papa Ajasco and Company: Gen Z Papi would be aired weekly to millions of viewers across Nigeria via NTA Network, TVC Lagos, MiTV Lagos, BCOS Ibadan, ITV Abuja, ARTV Kano, RSTV Port Harcourt, PRTV Jos, ITV Benin, and wapTV Network; with a detailed broadcast schedule on @papaajascoandcompany on Instagram,” he added.