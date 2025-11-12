  • Tuesday, 11th November, 2025

Leadway Pensure PFA Celebrates 20 Years Anniversary

Business | 9 seconds ago

Leadway Pensure PFA, one of the licensed Pension Fund Administrators in Nigeria, recently celebrated  its 20th anniversary saying it marked two decades of trust, exceptional service delivery and value creation in its mission to protect the financial wellness of Nigerian workers.

Managing Director of the company, Olusakin Labeodan, said over the last 20 years, the PFA had served thousands of customers across Nigeria and beyond, standing as a clear testament to its commitment to providing financial stability at various stages of workers’ career journeys.

“As we celebrate 20 years of Leadway Pensure PFA, this milestone is more than a celebration of longevity, it is a tribute to trust, service and innovation. From the very beginning, our mission has been very clear, to deliver a pension system without barriers. Over two decades, we have transformed this vision into reality by simplifying pension access, embracing cutting-edge technology, and ensuring our services are always within reach,” she stated.

